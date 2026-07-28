Uttar Pradesh: CM Yogi Adityanath Govt Rolls Out KPI Framework For Performance-Based Education Reforms | X

Lucknow, July 28: The Yogi government has introduced a new results-based performance system to make school education in Uttar Pradesh more target-driven and outcome-oriented. Under Samagra Shiksha, the Basic Education Department has finalized Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) for July, August, and September 2026. Progress under all major departmental schemes will now be assessed against predefined performance benchmarks.

Accountability will be ensured at the district, block, and school levels through portal-based monitoring, gap analysis, and time-bound corrective action. Director General of School Education and State Project Director Monica Rani has issued detailed guidelines to all Divisional Assistant Directors of Education (Basic), District Basic Education Officers, DIET Principals, District Coordinators, and other concerned officials.

Under the new system, progress against predetermined targets will be reviewed regularly at the district, block, and school levels.

Officials will be required to update the progress of all activities on the designated portals within the stipulated timelines. District performance will be analysed every month, and wherever gaps in target achievement are identified, immediate corrective action plans will be implemented.

Director General of School Education Monika Rani has directed all officials to ensure 100 percent compliance with the prescribed timelines. She said, "The KPI framework will strengthen a results-based work culture within the department while accelerating quality education, better utilisation of resources, and administrative accountability."

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Under the KPI framework, major performance indicators for the NIPUN Bharat Mission include foundational literacy and numeracy, catch-up programmes, teacher training, capacity building of master trainers, classroom teaching quality, learning outcome assessments, regular academic monitoring, and effective implementation of school timetables.

Timely data updates on digital platforms such as the Prerna Portal, DIKSHA, NBMC, U-DISE, and other official platforms will also be mandatory.

Regular reviews will be conducted on school construction, Operation Kayakalp, progress of approved infrastructure projects, disposal of dilapidated buildings, development of basic facilities, availability of furniture, and other resources. Under Bal Vatika, KPIs will also cover enrolment, school readiness programmes, availability of teaching-learning materials (TLM), activity-based learning, and regular inspections.

Under the Right to Education (RTE), regular monitoring will cover verification of admitted children, identification and enrolment of out-of-school children, implementation of the Sharda Programme, functioning of School Management Committees, community participation, textbook distribution, and activities in PM SHRI schools.

Under Samagra Shiksha, continuous monitoring will also include identification and assessment of children with special needs, availability of assistive devices, updating of U-DISE data, and all indicators related to inclusive education.

The KPI framework also includes monitoring of the Management Information System (MIS), quality of data uploaded on various portals, financial progress, timely expenditure, disposal of pending cases, inspections, compliance with review meetings, and effective implementation of departmental schemes. District performance will be evaluated every month, with reviews based on the achievement of prescribed targets.