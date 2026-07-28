Uttar Pradesh: CM Yogi Adityanath Assures Adequate Fertiliser Supply, Says 29.05 Lakh MT Stock Available For Farmers | X

Lucknow, July 28: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday assured farmers that the state government is committed to ensuring adequate availability of fertilizers following paddy transplantation and sowing of other Kharif crops.

The Chief Minister said farmers need not worry about fertilizer availability as sufficient stocks have been maintained across the state. He directed officials of the Agriculture Department and related departments to continuously monitor supply and ensure fertilizers reach farmers without disruption.

Yogi Adityanath also appealed to farmers not to pay attention to misleading information or rumours regarding fertilizer shortages and advised them against unnecessary stockpiling.

He said the availability of fertilizers has increased compared to the previous year and ensuring timely supply of quality fertilizers remains a priority for the government.

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Agriculture Minister Surya Pratap Shahi said adequate fertilizer stocks are available across Uttar Pradesh during the Kharif Season 2026.

According to official data, a total of 28.25 lakh metric tonnes of fertilizer had been sold in the state till July 27, while 29.05 lakh metric tonnes remained available.

The fertilizer distribution and availability figures from April 1 to July 27 are:

The government reiterated that it is taking steps to ensure farmers receive fertilizers according to crop requirements and within the required timeframe.

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Agriculture Director Dr. Pankaj Tripathi said sufficient fertilizer stocks are available across all 18 divisions of Uttar Pradesh.

He added that farmers facing difficulties in obtaining fertilizers can contact district-level or divisional Agriculture Department officials for assistance.

The division-wise urea availability is: