Uttar Pradesh Emerges As A National Leader Under The PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana | X

Lucknow, July 28: Under the visionary leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Uttar Pradesh has achieved another historic milestone under the PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana. The state has transformed this ambitious initiative from a government programme into a mass movement. Through the coordinated efforts of UPNEDA, Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited, all DISCOMs, the State Level Bankers' Committee, banking institutions, district administrations, the power department, the solar energy industry, and other stakeholders, Uttar Pradesh has established itself as one of India's leading rooftop solar states.

With more than 700,000 residential rooftop solar installations, Uttar Pradesh has also become the second state in the country after Gujarat to cross this landmark.

As of July 2026, the state has received more than 1,158,183 applications, while over 703,661 residential rooftop solar systems have already been installed. These installations have created more than 2,371.14 MW of clean energy capacity.

Achieving this milestone within just two and a half years reflects Uttar Pradesh's forward-looking policies, effective implementation, digital transparency, strong institutional coordination, and growing public participation.

Attractive subsidies offered by both the Central and State governments, a simple online application process, transparent portal-based monitoring, and a robust implementation framework have significantly accelerated the scheme.

Today, Uttar Pradesh is among the country's fastest-growing rooftop solar markets and is emerging as a major hub for investment, innovation, and green development in the clean energy sector.

The 2,371.14 MW capacity generated through rooftop solar would have required nearly 12,000 acres of land if developed through conventional ground-mounted solar parks. The rooftop solar model has therefore preserved this vast area for agriculture, industrial development, housing, and other public purposes. It has also minimised the need for land acquisition while promoting environmental conservation.

Based on an average generation of 4.5 units per kilowatt per day, the rooftop solar systems installed across the state are producing nearly 10.7 million units (1.07 crore units) of clean electricity every day.

This electricity is meeting the household energy needs of millions of families while strengthening the state's energy self-reliance.

At an average electricity tariff of ₹6.50 per unit, the daily value of this electricity is estimated at around ₹6.94 crore, meaning that families across Uttar Pradesh are collectively receiving nearly ₹7 crore worth of free and clean electricity every day, resulting in a significant reduction in their monthly electricity bills.

The rooftop solar systems are also expected to generate nearly 3.89 billion units (389 crore units) of clean electricity annually. This will reduce dependence on conventional power generation while strengthening the state's energy security and grid stability.

The clean energy generated through these systems is estimated to prevent approximately 3.2 million tonnes (32 lakh tonnes) of carbon dioxide emissions every year, making Uttar Pradesh a significant contributor to climate change mitigation and India's net-zero goals.

The annual reduction in carbon emissions achieved through rooftop solar is equivalent to the amount of carbon absorbed by nearly 145 million (14.5 crore) mature trees in one year. This marks a significant step towards making Uttar Pradesh greener, cleaner, and more environmentally sustainable.

The PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana has become a strong foundation for the growth of green employment and the green economy in Uttar Pradesh. To ensure effective implementation, UPNEDA has registered and engaged more than 7,000 companies across the state. These companies have generated over 85,000 direct jobs, including technicians, engineers, electricians, project managers, installation teams, survey agencies, quality inspectors, operations and maintenance specialists, customer support personnel, and other technical and non-technical professionals.

In addition, the scheme has created millions of indirect employment and self-employment opportunities across sectors such as solar module manufacturing, inverters, structural materials, electrical equipment, logistics, financial services, insurance, energy consultancy, digital platforms, MSMEs, and local supply chains.

The initiative is giving fresh momentum to local industries, MSMEs, startups, and entrepreneurship, playing a key role in positioning Uttar Pradesh as one of India's leading green economy states.

The Uttar Pradesh government aims to ensure that every eligible household benefits from affordable and clean energy under the PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana, further accelerate installations, simplify digital processes, and promote investment, innovation, and the green energy industry to make Uttar Pradesh the Rooftop Solar Capital of India.

Today, Uttar Pradesh has emerged as a national leader not only in installed rooftop solar capacity and consumer adoption but also in policy innovation, digital transparency, rapid implementation, investment promotion, green employment, clean energy generation, and public participation. Through the PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana, the state is accelerating the national goals of energy self-reliance, green economic growth, climate action, and sustainable development while leading India's clean energy revolution.