Uttar Pradesh: CM Yogi Adityanath Govt Provides Financial Aid For Delivery Expenses, Promotes Safe Delivery Services | X

Lucknow, August 20: The Janani Suraksha Yojana (JSY), launched by the Yogi Government to promote institutional deliveries and ensure maternal and newborn safety during childbirth, is proving consistently effective in Uttar Pradesh. More than seven lakh institutional deliveries recorded between April 1 and August 9 of the current financial year are evidence of this. From eastern to western Uttar Pradesh, several districts are showing the impact of the scheme's effective implementation. The Yogi Government's efforts are also helping reduce the Maternal Mortality Ratio (MMR).

Dr. Pinky Jowal, Secretary, Health and Mission Director, National Health Mission, said, "Under the Janani Suraksha Yojana, the Yogi Government provides financial assistance to pregnant women for deliveries at government health institutions, amounting to Rs 1,400 in rural areas and Rs 1,000 in urban areas. The objective is to encourage pregnant women to opt for deliveries at hospitals or health centers instead of at home. The financial assistance helps meet delivery-related expenses and encourages women to access safe delivery services. The better performance of the scheme across various parts of the state indicates growing awareness about institutional deliveries."

She added that in the western region, Hathras, Mainpuri, Firozabad, Hardoi, Kanpur Dehat, Muzaffarnagar and Baghpat have performed well in implementing the scheme and ensuring payments to beneficiaries. In contrast, in the eastern region, Jaunpur, Ambedkar Nagar and Sonbhadra have also performed well. The strong performance from Sonbhadra to Muzaffarnagar indicates that the Janani Suraksha Yojana is playing an important role in promoting safe motherhood across Uttar Pradesh.

According to Dr. Anju Agrawal, Head of the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology at King George’s Medical University (KGMU), institutional delivery is not merely about changing the place of childbirth. Still, it is directly linked to the safety of both the mother and the newborn. When delivery takes place in a hospital, complications that may arise during childbirth can be identified and treated in time. If required, trained doctors, staff nurses, medicines, blood, and emergency services are also available.

This helps reduce the risk of maternal and newborn deaths. ASHA workers and Health Department field staff also play an important role in ensuring more women benefit from the scheme. They provide pregnant women with information about antenatal check-ups, institutional deliveries, and available government schemes, and help them reach health institutions on time.

Health Secretary Dr. Pinky Jowal further said, under the Janani Suraksha Yojana, against a total of 7,17,736 institutional deliveries recorded between April 1 and August 9, payments have been made to 5,43,661 beneficiaries. Hathras, Mainpuri, Firozabad, Hardoi, Kanpur Dehat, Muzaffarnagar, Jaunpur, Baghpat, Ambedkar Nagar and Sonbhadra have performed exceptionally well.

She further added that more than 80 percent of beneficiaries in all these districts have received their payments. Only Siddharthnagar, Bahraich and Aligarh have recorded payments to 50 percent or fewer beneficiaries. Local officials have been directed to remove all hurdles and ensure 100 percent of beneficiaries receive payment.