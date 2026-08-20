'Make Sevabhav, Kartavyabodh Your Guiding Mantra': Vice-President C P Radhakrishnan Tells IAS Officers At LBSNAA

Photo Caption: Vice-President C. P. Radhakrishnan urged IAS Officer Trainees at LBSNAA to prioritise integrity, teamwork and citizen-centric governance. | File Pics

Vice-President Shri C. P. Radhakrishnan today addressed the Valedictory Programme of Phase-II training of the IAS Officer Trainees of the 2024 batch at the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration (LBSNAA), Mussoorie.

Congratulating the Officer Trainees on the successful completion of their training, the Vice-President said that civil services have made immense contributions to the country’s development and remain a vital link between policy and its implementation at the grassroots level.

Referring to the journey towards Viksit Bharat @ 2047, Shri C. P. Radhakrishnan urged the officers to ensure that development reaches the last mile and is inclusive. He called upon them to make “Sevabhav and Kartavyabodh” their guiding mantra.

Emphasising teamwork, the Vice-President urged the young officers to strive for team excellence rather than individual or group excellence. He stressed the importance of building cohesive teams, motivating colleagues and carrying forward good practices established by their predecessors.

Highlighting the increasing representation of women in civil services, Shri C. P. Radhakrishnan noted that around 41 per cent of the 2024 batch are women. He described this progress as a powerful testament to Nari Shakti, where talent rises above stereotypes and determination overcomes obstacles.

The Vice-President also called upon the officers to embrace emerging technologies, including Artificial Intelligence, Natural Language Processing, Machine Learning and Blockchain, to improve efficiency, transparency and citizen service delivery. He emphasised continuous learning, adaptability and being future-ready.

Stressing that character and integrity are the foundations of public service, Shri C. P. Radhakrishnan said that true leadership is not measured by power or position, but by the ability to act ethically even in difficult situations.

Concluding his address, the Vice-President urged the officers to make their service meaningful by transforming lives in the remotest corners of the country and ensuring that every grievance is heard and every citizen is empowered.

Governor of Uttarakhand, Lieutenant General (Retd.) Gurmit Singh; Minister of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare and Soldier Welfare, Government of Uttarakhand, Shri Ganesh Joshi; Director, LBSNAA, Dr. B. Rajender were present during the occasion.

PIB DEHRADUN

Government of India

Press Release, Dated:20.08.2026