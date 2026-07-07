Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath Gifts 99 Development Projects Worth More Than ₹819 Crore To Sultanpur | X

Sultanpur, July 7: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath gave a strong rebuttal to the opposition's campaign regarding Ayodhya Dham and the Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir. He stated, "The grand temple of Lord Shri Ram, built with the support of Ram devotees, is not being tolerated by the Samajwadi Party and the Congress. Those who fired bullets at Ram devotees and shed crocodile tears over the Babri structure are now preaching about faith. Despite strict action against the guilty based on the SIT report, Ayodhya is being deliberately targeted. These people want the loot in the name of Waqf to continue and want to keep defaming temples. The public does not accept this double standard."

The Chief Minister was addressing a massive public gathering on Tuesday after inaugurating and laying the foundation stones of 99 development projects worth more than ₹819 crore in Sultanpur district. He congratulated and extended his best wishes to the people of Sultanpur, Isauli Assembly constituency, and the entire district for these welfare projects.

Paying homage to the sacred land of Sultanpur associated with memories of the Ramayana era, the Chief Minister stated, "Today, the new Uttar Pradesh is moving forward with an extraordinary confluence of 'Virasat and Vikas'. Despite adverse weather conditions and heavy rainfall, such a large public turnout is proof that the people stand firmly with the politics of development."

He stated, "An incident took place in Ayodhya. At the humble request of the Trust, an SIT was constituted. Until it was constituted, the SP, Congress, and other secular parties were demanding it. Strict action was taken against the guilty based on the SIT report, but the SP and Congress have launched a campaign to defame the sacred Dham of Ayodhya. An attempt is being made to defame Ram Janmabhoomi and attack people's faith. SP leaders are saying that the Ayodhya incident has hurt faith. Those who fired bullets at Ram devotees, with what face are they talking about faith?"

The CM launched a sharp attack on the politics of appeasement and stated, "The SP and Congress opposed the Waqf law and opposed the Citizenship law. These people used to spend development funds on constructing boundary walls for graveyards, whereas today the same money is being spent on the beautification and development of sacred temples such as Bathua Dham (Bijethua Mahaviran Dham)."

He added, earlier, the 'uncle-nephew' duo used to loot youth recruitment and grab land, whereas the present Government has provided government jobs to 9 lakh youth over the past nine years with complete transparency and without any discrimination. Last year, hundreds of youth from Sultanpur also secured jobs through the police recruitment process.

He stated, earlier, whenever any public land was found, SP goons would occupy it by putting up the party's flag. After our Government came to power, 64 thousand acres of land were freed from the illegal possession of goons. The previous Government nurtured one mafia in every district and one goon in every police station jurisdiction, who harassed the poor, traders, and daughters. But our double engine Government is giving one medical college to every district. Sultanpur now has its own operational medical college, and today the foundation stone for a nursing college has also been laid here, which will become a guarantee of 100 percent placement for daughters.

Referring to the poor law and order situation and stalled development works before 2017, the Chief Minister stated, "Today, Sultanpur is connected through excellent connectivity. With the Purvanchal Expressway, the Ayodhya four-lane road, and the strengthening of the Prayagraj-Varanasi routes, Sultanpur is now just 45 minutes from Ayodhya Airport and only one and a half hours from Lucknow and Prayagraj. Along with this, an Industrial Cluster is also being developed on the Purvanchal Expressway, which will provide ample employment and job opportunities to local youth within their home district."

He shared the state's achievements in the field of sports and informed, Uttar Pradesh athletes Lalit Upadhyay and Rajkumar Pal, who won medals at the Olympics, have been directly appointed as Deputy Superintendents of Police. Indoor stadiums, rural stadiums, and sports grounds are being developed across the state to provide a major platform for youth.

The Chief Minister cited the example of the Isauli Assembly constituency and stated, "Where there is no representative of the double engine Government, no interest is being taken in development works."

He appealed to the people of Sultanpur to continue extending their blessings and trust to the Bharatiya Janata Party's double engine Government to maintain a secure, prosperous, and well-governed system. This Government has provided equal security to daughters, sisters, traders, and every citizen. Once an atmosphere of security was created, investment followed and development works accelerated. Railway lines, flyovers, highways, bridges, four-lane and six-lane roads, and bypasses are being built.

At the beginning of the programme, the Chief Minister distributed Poshan Potlis to women and conducted the Annaprashan ceremony for children. During the programme, a little girl present with her mother received a chocolate from the Chief Minister and touched his feet to seek his blessings.

The Chief Minister also visited the exhibition organised at the venue and gathered information at several stalls, including those related to the PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana and the Nishad Raj Boat Subsidy Scheme.

He interacted with students at the stalls of the Basic Education and Secondary Education Departments, encouraged them, and distributed chocolates and school bag kits.

On the occasion, Minister for Sports and Youth Welfare and District In-charge Minister Girish Chandra Yadav, MLAs Vinod Singh, Raj Prasad Upadhyay, Sitaram Verma, Rajesh Gautam, Suresh Pasi, MLCs Shailendra Pratap Singh, Dhruv Kumar Tripathi, Devendra Pratap Singh, District Panchayat Chairperson Mrs Usha Singh, Municipal Chairperson Praveen Kumar Agarwal, former Minister Om Prakash Pandey, BJP District President Sushil Tripathi, along with other distinguished public representatives and office-bearers, were present.