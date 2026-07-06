Uttar Pradesh: CM Yogi Adityanath Fulfils His Promise, Approves Cashless Medical Treatment Of Up To ₹5 lakh for Home Guards, Raises Uniform Allowances | File Pic

Lucknow, July 6: At the Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday, the Uttar Pradesh Cabinet approved a proposal to provide cashless medical treatment of up to ₹5 lakh per family per year for Home Guard volunteers, unpaid officers, and their dependent family members serving under the Uttar Pradesh Home Guards Department. The facility will be provided through the State Agency for Comprehensive Health and Integrated Services (SACHIS). The Cabinet also approved an increase in uniform-related allowances for employees of the Police Department and several other government departments.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had announced the provision of cashless medical facilities for Home Guards on the occasion of Home Guards Day on December 6, 2025. With the Cabinet's approval, that announcement will now be implemented.

Details of cashless medical coverage

Finance Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna said, "Under the scheme, Home Guard volunteers, unpaid officers, and their dependent family members will receive cashless inpatient (IPD) treatment of up to ₹5 lakh per family per year at government hospitals and empanelled private hospitals listed under the Ayushman Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana. The scheme will provide significant financial relief to families in the event of serious illnesses."

Under the scheme approved by the Cabinet, an annual premium of ₹3,000 per Home Guard volunteer and unpaid officer will be paid by the government. The estimated annual financial outlay for the scheme is approximately ₹35.50 crore. The cashless medical facility will be administered through SACHIS. Around 69,000 Home Guards and their dependent family members across the state are expected to benefit from the scheme.

Approval of allowance revisions

The Cabinet also approved the recommendations of the Chief Secretary's Committee based on the recommendations of the Pay Committee (2016). The Cabinet accepted these recommendations without any modifications. Accordingly, allowances payable to employees of the Home (Police) Department will be revised.

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The Cabinet has also approved an increase in uniform allowance, uniform renewal allowance, and uniform washing allowance for employees of subordinate courts under the Justice Department, the Prison Administration and Reform Department, the Forest Department, the Excise Department, the Medical Health and Family Welfare Department, the Medical Education Department, and the AYUSH Department. However, no changes have been made to any other allowances or related matters.

According to the government, the decision will provide relief to employees of various departments by enabling them to receive enhanced uniform-related allowances. The implementation of these recommendations will result in an additional annual financial burden of approximately ₹20 crore on the state government.