CM Yogi Inspects Hanuman Mandir Corridor Construction In Prayagraj, Reviews Flood Protection Measures | X

Prayagraj, July 6: Before attending the Public Works Department review meeting at the Mela Authority office, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also visited the Bade Hanuman Ji Temple.

According to the temple's head mahant, Balveer Giri, the Chief Minister sought information about the construction of the Hanuman Mandir Corridor being developed within the temple premises. The construction work of the corridor is in its final phase, and he also inspected it.

Inspection of corridor and safety works

Mahant Balveer Giri said that the Chief Minister also took information about the construction of the corridor and the flood protection measures. After offering prayers at the Bade Hanuman Ji Temple, the Chief Minister departed for the Mela Authority office.