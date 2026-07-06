 CM Yogi Inspects Hanuman Mandir Corridor Construction In Prayagraj, Reviews Flood Protection Measures
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CM Yogi Inspects Hanuman Mandir Corridor Construction In Prayagraj, Reviews Flood Protection Measures

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inspected the construction of the Hanuman Mandir Corridor at Bade Hanuman Ji Temple in Prayagraj and reviewed flood protection measures during his visit on July 6. He offered prayers at the temple and took updates on the nearly completed corridor project before attending a Public Works Department review meeting at the Mela Authority office.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, July 06, 2026, 10:04 PM IST
CM Yogi Inspects Hanuman Mandir Corridor Construction In Prayagraj, Reviews Flood Protection Measures
CM Yogi Inspects Hanuman Mandir Corridor Construction In Prayagraj, Reviews Flood Protection Measures | X

Prayagraj, July 6: Before attending the Public Works Department review meeting at the Mela Authority office, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also visited the Bade Hanuman Ji Temple.

According to the temple's head mahant, Balveer Giri, the Chief Minister sought information about the construction of the Hanuman Mandir Corridor being developed within the temple premises. The construction work of the corridor is in its final phase, and he also inspected it.

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Inspection of corridor and safety works
Mahant Balveer Giri said that the Chief Minister also took information about the construction of the corridor and the flood protection measures. After offering prayers at the Bade Hanuman Ji Temple, the Chief Minister departed for the Mela Authority office.

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