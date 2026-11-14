Uttar Pradesh: CM Yogi Adityanath Flags 1.27 Crore Missing Hindu Voters, Dy CM Keshav Maurya Denies Deletions

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath | File Pic

Lucknow, November 13, 2026: A political debate over Uttar Pradesh's voter list has taken an interesting turn, with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya making contrasting statements about the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise. While Yogi claimed that 1.27 crore Hindu voters were missing from the electoral rolls, Maurya has maintained that no voter's name has been deleted and everyone remains where they were.

Maurya Denies Voter Deletions

Keshav Prasad Maurya's statement comes amid growing political attention on the voter-list revision process ahead of the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. Speaking during an organisational meeting, the Deputy Chief Minister rejected allegations of voters being removed from the electoral rolls and defended the BJP's organisational machinery.

"Nobody's name has been deleted. All voters are where they were," Maurya said. He added that if some eligible voters' names had been left out for any reason, the BJP would play its role in ensuring their inclusion. Maurya also strongly defended the party organisation against questions over its performance during the SIR exercise. Giving a clean chit to party workers, he said there had been no lapse on the organisation's part and praised their efforts.

"The organisation is supreme, was supreme and will always remain supreme," he asserted, underlining the importance of the party structure.

Yogi Flags 1.27 Crore Missing Voters

The contrasting remarks come after Yogi Adityanath raised concerns about the voter list during the BJP's state working committee meeting on October 30. The Chief Minister claimed that approximately 1.27 crore Hindu voters were missing from Uttar Pradesh's Assembly electoral rolls.

According to Yogi, nearly 66 lakh people whose names appeared in the panchayat election voter lists were missing from the Assembly electoral rolls. He also referred to approximately 55 lakh beneficiaries of government welfare schemes and around 4.5 lakh young voters aged 18-19 whose names, he claimed, were absent.

Following these observations, Yogi directed BJP MPs, MLAs and party workers to conduct booth-level verification and help eligible voters get their names included. He also called for submitting a memorandum to the Election Commission regarding the issue.

SIR Exercise Becomes Political Flashpoint

The difference between the two leaders' statements has brought the SIR exercise back into the political spotlight. While Yogi has emphasised the need to identify missing eligible voters, Maurya has defended the organisation and denied any deletion of voters.

The issue has also become a point of confrontation between the BJP and opposition parties, particularly the Samajwadi Party led by Akhilesh Yadav.

With the 2027 Assembly elections approaching, voter-list verification, inclusion of eligible voters and the role of political organisations are likely to remain important political issues in Uttar Pradesh.

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