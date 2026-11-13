Uttar Pradesh: SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav Questions Yogi Adityanath Over SIR, Asks How CM Knew 1.27 Crore Voter Names Were Deleted | VIDEO

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav has questioned the Uttar Pradesh government's position on electoral roll revisions while backing new political alternatives representing PDA communities | X - @samajwadiparty

Lucknow, November 13, 2026: Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Friday targeted Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, questioning how the chief minister already knew that 1.27 crore voters had been deleted from the state's electoral rolls.

Taking a sarcastic swipe at Yogi, Akhilesh said the chief minister appeared to have prior knowledge of how voters' names were being removed.

"एक मुख्यमंत्री जो शपथ लेते हैं वो कभी नहीं कह सकते कि 1 करोड़ 27 लाख हिन्दू वोट कट गए, उन्हें कैसे पता। वही बात अगर हम कहेंगे तो कहेंगे कि 90 प्रतिशत PDA का वोट कट गया।" - माननीय राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष श्री अखिलेश यादव जी https://t.co/xYC2BSBxeZ — Samajwadi Party (@samajwadiparty) November 13, 2026

"I am saying this because how did he know that 1.27 crore votes had been deleted?" Akhilesh asked, referring to the chief minister's recent remarks expressing concern over the deletion of names of 1.27 crore Hindu voters during the SIR exercise.

He further mocked the chief minister, saying that whenever he gets something, his response is, "Go and graze buffaloes."

माननीय राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष श्री अखिलेश यादव जी की प्रेस वार्ता - 13/11/2026 https://t.co/ilyOW7Wytn — Samajwadi Party (@samajwadiparty) November 13, 2026

Political Debate Over SIR Intensifies

The remarks come amid an intensifying political debate in Uttar Pradesh over the SIR exercise and allegations of large-scale deletion of names from electoral rolls. The opposition has been questioning the process, while the BJP has raised concerns over the possible exclusion of genuine voters.

Akhilesh Welcomes New Political Front

Separately, Akhilesh welcomed the formation of the Social Transformation Front by Azad Samaj Party chief Chandrashekhar Azad and AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi, saying every political outfit raising the concerns of the PDA (Pichhda, Dalit, Alpsankhyak) communities would receive cooperation from the Samajwadi Party.

In a post on X, he said social transformation was necessary but would achieve meaningful results only when accompanied by an active political movement.

He argued that the emergence of new political alternatives could potentially cost the BJP two to three percentage points of votes.

Akhilesh said the Samajwadi Party would support parties that honestly raised the concerns of the PDA communities and fought communal forces. Such political alternatives, he said, could also provide an option to voters who were influenced by emotional slogans and communal mobilisation.

Warning Against Political Puppets

The SP chief said new political fronts could strengthen democracy, provided their objective was genuinely to work for the welfare of their respective communities.

However, he cautioned that voters would reject parties that functioned merely as political puppets of others.

He also called for an end to what he described as the practice of monopolising votes, saying every political party should work independently for the interests of its social base.

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PDA Remains Strongest Political Alternative

Referring to the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Akhilesh said voters seeking change would gravitate towards the party with the strongest grassroots support. “PDA remained the strongest political alternative in the state,” he said.

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