UP Politics: Akhilesh Yadav Accuses Yogi Adityanath Of Insulting Lord Krishna, Questions His Sanatan Dharma Credentials | File Pics

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav has launched a sharp attack on Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, accusing him of insulting Lord Krishna through remarks about cowherds (Gopalaks). Describing the alleged remarks as “unforgivable”, the SP chief questioned the Chief Minister’s commitment to Sanatan Dharma and religious traditions.

In a strongly worded statement, Akhilesh alleged that remarks targeting the Gopal community indirectly amounted to an insult to Lord Krishna, who is traditionally associated with cowherding. He accused the Chief Minister of using religious symbols and attire while making statements that, according to him, contradict the values of Hindu traditions.

The SP president also referred to the controversy surrounding donations and offerings at the Ram temple in Ayodhya. He alleged that certain individuals connected with the issue had received a clean chit to prevent further revelations. These allegations were made by Akhilesh in his political statement.

Referring to Varanasi, he accused the Chief Minister of disrespecting the Pal community and the legacy of Rajmata Ahilyabai Holkar. He also alleged that members of the Pal community had faced police action and that a representation associated with Ahilyabai Holkar had been treated disrespectfully.

Akhilesh further questioned the Chief Minister's decision to allow another controversial figure to visit Uttar Pradesh. Without naming the individual in the statement, he drew parallels between the two leaders, accusing them of using provocative language and making remarks that hurt religious sentiments.

The SP chief said that public representatives holding constitutional and religious responsibilities must maintain dignity in their language and conduct. He urged the Chief Minister to exercise restraint and respect the sentiments of different communities.

Taking another swipe at the BJP leadership, Akhilesh alleged that political pressure and the fear of electoral defeat were contributing to increasingly aggressive public statements. He also recalled previous controversies involving remarks allegedly directed at a bereaved mother, a college principal, journalists and government officials.