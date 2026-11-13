UP Politics: Yogi Adityanath Targets Akhilesh Yadav Over 'Infiltrator' Remark, Takes Personal Jibe At SP Chief

Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav (L) & Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (R) | File Pic

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday launched a sharp attack on Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav over his controversial remarks referring to people from Uttarakhand as infiltrators. Taking an apparent personal dig at the SP chief, Yogi said that if an Uttarakhandi woman had not entered his life, he would still have been grazing buffaloes in Saifai.

Speaking at the Uttarakhand Mahotsav-2026 in Lucknow, the Chief Minister criticised what he described as a narrow and divisive mindset towards the people of Uttarakhand. Although he did not directly name Akhilesh Yadav, his remarks were clearly directed at the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister.

Yogi said that Uttar Pradesh's first Chief Minister, Govind Ballabh Pant, also belonged to the region that is now Uttarakhand. He questioned how anyone could describe people from the hill state as outsiders when their contribution to Uttar Pradesh and the country had been significant.

Highlighting Uttarakhand's contribution to national security, Yogi referred to several prominent personalities, including India's first Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, former CDS General Anil Chauhan and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval. He said that almost every family in Uttarakhand had someone serving in the armed forces.

The Chief Minister also mentioned rivers such as the Ganga, Yamuna, Saryu, Ramganga and Rapti, which originate in Uttarakhand, highlighting the state's geographical, cultural and spiritual importance. Yogi further accused certain political forces of expressing sympathy towards alleged Bangladeshi and Pakistani infiltrators while making objectionable remarks about people from Devbhoomi Uttarakhand.

He said such politics reflected a divisive approach and ignored the sacrifices of the state's people.

Praising the Uttarakhand Mahaparishad for preserving the region's folk traditions, music, cuisine and cultural heritage for 78 years, Yogi assured organisers of continued government support. He also announced that Pandit Govind Ballabh Pant Upvan would remain dedicated to programmes associated with Uttarakhand's culture.

The exchange has intensified the political confrontation between the BJP and Samajwadi Party ahead of the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.