'Apologise First, Then Visit Ram Lalla' Ayodhya Saints Set Condition For Akhilesh Yadav's Temple Visit | File Pic

Ayodhya: A political and religious debate has intensified in Ayodhya ahead of Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav’s proposed visit to the Ram Temple on December 12. A major meeting of saints and religious leaders was convened at Maniram Das Chhauni on Wednesday to discuss the SP chief’s visit and decide their response.

The gathering brought together prominent saints and mahants of Ayodhya, who expressed their views on Akhilesh Yadav’s proposed visit to Ram Lalla and his planned religious activities in the temple town.

The saints clarified that they had no objection to Akhilesh visiting Ayodhya, offering prayers to Ram Lalla or taking a holy dip in the Saryu River. However, they placed a significant condition before him. They demanded that the SP president first apologise to the families of karsevaks who lost their lives during the Ram Janmabhoomi movement before coming to Ayodhya for darshan.

According to the saints, the events surrounding the Ram Janmabhoomi movement remain an important part of Ayodhya’s religious and historical memory. They believe that the sacrifices of the karsevaks and the sentiments of their families must be acknowledged and respected.The demand comes amid renewed political exchanges between the BJP and the Samajwadi Party over Akhilesh Yadav’s decision to visit the Ram Temple. The proposed December 12 visit is expected to be accompanied by his family.

Akhilesh has defended his decision, stating that God belongs to everyone and religious faith should not be viewed through a political lens. He has also indicated plans to visit other prominent religious destinations.