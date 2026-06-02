Uttar Pradesh: CM Yogi Adityanath Distributes Land Rights To 1,645 Displaced Families, Condemns Ghaziabad Stabbing Incident | VIDEO

CM Yogi Adityanath hands over land ownership certificates to displaced families and ex-servicemen during a public programme in Bijnor | X - @myogiadityanath

Bijnor, June 1: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday took a firm stand regarding the recent Ghaziabad incident, stating unequivocally that stabbing someone under the guise of friendship is completely unacceptable. He said, "Those who fail to guide and discipline their children are making a serious mistake."

Referring to statements made by some Maulavis and Maulanas suggesting that the cow should be declared the national animal, he remarked that the cow is regarded as a mother in Indian tradition and that this relationship requires no formal declaration.

A son does not need to be told to respect his mother, he said, adding that people hold the same reverence for both their mothers and cows. He criticised those who refer to cows merely as animals while simultaneously supporting cow slaughter, calling it hypocrisy.

The Chief Minister also warned those who, he alleged, post images of cows on social media while extending Bakra Eid greetings, saying they should caution their followers against any disrespect towards cows.

He added, "Strict action would be taken against cow slaughter in Uttar Pradesh."

Land ownership certificates distributed to beneficiaries

During his visit to Bijnor, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath distributed land ownership certificates to 1,645 families displaced from Pakistan, as well as to ex-servicemen and leaseholders, bringing relief and security to thousands of beneficiaries.

Paying homage to Bijnor, which he described as the sacred land of Mahatma Vidur, the Chief Minister said, "It is closely associated with the Mahabharata. The epic teaches that those who protect righteousness are themselves protected by it, while those who destroy righteousness for selfish interests ultimately face destruction themselves."

He said Bijnor has played an important role in shaping Indian history and has witnessed both its rise and decline.

The Chief Minister paid tribute to former MP Kunwar Sarvesh Singh and said that his legacy is being carried forward by Kunwar Sushant Singh.

Remarks on displaced families and citizenship

Referring to families displaced from Pakistan, he said, "Religious extremism had forcibly seized their ancestral properties during 1946-48, resulting in the massacre of innocent Hindus and Sikhs. Decades later, the fourth generation of these displaced families is finally receiving legal ownership rights over land."

He noted that the certificates being distributed would benefit approximately 8,000 to 10,000 people from 1,645 families, while action is underway for the remaining eligible families.

CM Yogi said that Gau Mata is revered as the mother of the nation. Similarly, he said, Indians do not require anyone to explain the significance of the Ganga.

He added, "People worship and revere the river as Maa Ganga, and many religious rites and traditions are linked to its banks." He stressed that reverence for both the cow and the Ganga is deeply rooted in Indian culture and traditions.

डबल इंजन सरकार समाज के प्रत्येक वर्ग के उत्थान, पुनर्वास, स्वावलंबन और सशक्तीकरण के लिए निरंतर प्रतिबद्धता के साथ कार्य कर रही है।



इस क्रम में आज महात्मा विदुर की पावन नगरी जनपद बिजनौर में पाकिस्तान से विस्थापित 1,645 परिवारों तथा पूर्व सैनिकों/लीजधारकों को भूमिधरी अधिकार पत्र… pic.twitter.com/6jxYBl4XcW — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) June 1, 2026

The Chief Minister questioned why Maulavis and Maulanas had not spoken out on behalf of families displaced by religious persecution in Pakistan. He argued that if they had shown concern for such victims and advocated returning seized properties or compensating displaced families, it would have demonstrated genuine sensitivity. Instead, he accused them of maintaining double standards.

Comments on regional issues and governance

CM Yogi stated that many religious leaders remained silent on incidents of violence against Hindus in Bangladesh and Pakistan.

He cited demographic changes in both countries and criticised religious leaders for not condemning the governments there.

He added that they should have publicly declared Pakistan an enemy of India and supported the efforts of Indian armed forces in responding to hostile actions.

Referring to festival-related law and order concerns, the Chief Minister said, "Timely government action had helped ensure peaceful celebrations."

He claimed that earlier, festivals such as Ram Navami, Janmashtami, Durga Puja, and the Kanwar Yatra faced significant challenges in western Uttar Pradesh. He also stated that women, students, and traders had felt insecure during those periods.

The Chief Minister said that compassion and non-violence are noble human virtues, but society must also be prepared to confront those who threaten peace and security.

Referring to the teachings of Lord Krishna and Lord Ram, he emphasised the need to protect citizens, especially women, the poor, and vulnerable communities, and to take a firm stand against anti-national activities.

Development initiatives and employment

CM Yogi said that the displaced families had suffered for generations without receiving ownership rights over allocated land.

He criticised previous governments, including the Congress and Samajwadi Party, for allegedly neglecting the issue despite several generations passing without resolution.

The Chief Minister credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for passing the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

He said the law enables persecuted Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, and Jains from Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan who have lived in India for more than five years to obtain Indian citizenship.

He criticised opposition parties for opposing the legislation and accused them of supporting illegal infiltration.

Addressing voters, the Chief Minister urged them to understand the value of their vote. He said that support for the BJP had enabled the government to accelerate development in Bijnor.

He highlighted projects such as flood protection works, the Mahatma Vidur Medical College, railway and highway connectivity, and plans to link the district with the Ganga Expressway.

The Chief Minister said that recruitment processes are now transparent and merit-based, unlike earlier periods when nepotism and financial influence allegedly played a role.

He noted that thousands of young people from Bijnor have been recruited into the Uttar Pradesh Police and assured that there is no longer any need for recommendations or commissions to secure jobs.

He also announced support for a new mandi project and assured continued government backing for local development proposals, including sugarcane price-related demands.

India will continue to support persecuted communities, says CM

CM Yogi stated that India would not tolerate injustice against its people and would continue to provide refuge to those facing persecution. He added that any hostile action against India would be met with a strong response and referred to the ongoing production of the BrahMos missile in Lucknow.

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He concluded by assuring the gathering that he would return to inaugurate and lay foundation stones for future development projects.

The event was attended by state ministers Chaudhary Bhupendra Singh, Kapil Dev Agarwal, MP Chandan Chauhan, MLA Kunwar Sushant Singh, and several other public representatives and dignitaries.