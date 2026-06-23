Uttar Pradesh: CM Yogi Adityanath Distributes House Keys, Cheques And Certificates To Welfare Scheme Beneficiaries In Firozabad

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath | File Photo

Firozabad, June 22: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday visited the exhibition set up at the public meeting venue. He interacted with children at the Basic Education Department stall and with police personnel at the Uttar Pradesh Police stall.

He also gathered information at stalls set up by the Agriculture Department, MSME Department, National Rural Livelihood Mission, Khadi and Village Industries, Firozabad-Shikohabad Development Authority, Child Development Services and Nutrition Department, among others.

The Chief Minister affectionately interacted with children, held them in his arms and performed their annaprashan. A short film showcasing Firozabad's development journey was also screened at the venue.

When the stage anchor invited Firozabad MLA Manish Asija to address the gathering, he briefly spoke and welcomed Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. He then led the crowd in a slogan, asking, “Dekho-Dekho Kaun Aya?" to which the audience responded with resounding chants of "Sher Aya, Sher Aya", welcoming the Chief Minister.

Chief Minister Felicitates Beneficiaries

The Chief Minister also felicitated beneficiaries of various public welfare schemes. Beneficiaries beamed with joy as they received cheques, keys, certificates and sanction letters from the Chief Minister.

Beneficiaries Who Received House Keys From The CM

● Pradeep Kumar – Key under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban)

● Shashi – Key under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban)

● Alok Pratap Singh – Key under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban)

● Meera Devi – Key under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban)

● Pinky – Key under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban)

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Beneficiaries Who Received Cheques

● Ankit Jha – Rs 5 lakh cheque under the Mukhyamantri Yuva Udyami Vikas Abhiyan

● Rani/Dali – Rs 6.45 crore cheque under the National Rural Livelihood Mission

● Srinivas – Rs 12.80 lakh cheque under the Rapid Maize Development Programme

● Omkar Nath Bridge – Rs 2.66 lakh cheque under the PM Kusum Scheme