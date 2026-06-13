UP CM Yogi Adityanath Distributes Approval Letters, Cheques And Keys To Beneficiaries Of Various Schemes

Varanasi: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inaugurated an exhibition at Girija Devi Sanskritik Sankul, Chaukaghat, organised to mark 12 years of the Central Government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Various departments, including Agriculture, Horticulture, Social Welfare, Tourism, Panchayati Raj, Fisheries, APEDA, and Khadi & Village Industries, showcased their achievements through exhibition stalls.
Under the 'One District-One Cuisine' (ODOC) initiative, Banarasi lassi, Tiranga barfi, Launglata and paan were also showcased at the event. A special medical camp was organised as well.
CM Yogi distributed approval letters to beneficiaries of public welfare schemes, including participants of welfare camps and street vendors.
The Chief Minister also inaugurated a food cart under the ODOC initiative. He distributed chocolates to children and sweets among the general public. CM Yogi also interacted with people undergoing health check-ups at the venue.
Beneficiaries who received cheques, keys and certificates from the Chief Minister
Pramila Devi Street Vendor- Street Vending Certificate
Raju Street Vendor- Street Vending Certificate
Deepak Barnwal Street Vendor- Street Vending Certificate
Baby Maurya PM SVANidhi Scheme- Cheque of ₹50,000
Kanhaiya PM SVANidhi Scheme- Credit Card
Roshni Kumari Mukhyamantri Yuva Udyami Vikas Abhiyan- Cheque of ₹5 lakh
Yashika Singh Mukhyamantri Yuva Udyami Vikas Abhiyan- Cheque of ₹2.5 lakh
Lalita Vishwakarma Shram Samman Yojana- Sewing Machine and Certificate
Khushboo Jaiswal Vishwakarma Shram Samman Yojana- Sewing Machine and Certificate