Over 150,000 Youth In Uttar Pradesh To Receive Free Financial Skills Training

Yogi Adityanath | File

Lucknow: The Yogi Government’s objective is no longer limited to equipping youth with skills and connecting them to employment. Expanding its priorities, the government is now equally focused on making young people financially empowered, aware, and prepared for future challenges.

In line with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s vision, the Uttar Pradesh Skill Development Mission (UPSDM) and the National Stock Exchange (NSE) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Friday. On the initiative of Mission Director Pulkit Khare, skill training is being linked with financial education for the first time.

Under this partnership, more than 150,000 youth undergoing training at over 1,000 training centres across the state under UPSDM and the Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Grameen Kaushalya Yojana (DDU-GKY) will receive specialized financial skilling training starting next week.

Before the signing of the MoU, a Financial Literacy and Awareness Workshop was organized at the Mission Headquarters auditorium. During the workshop, departmental officials and employees were informed about the importance of financial awareness and sound economic decision-making.

Mission Director Pulkit Khare was also present at the event. He said, "In an era marked by online fraud, fake investment schemes, and financial uncertainties, imparting financial education to youth has become one of the most pressing needs of the time. Keeping this in mind, the Mission has decided to introduce financial skilling training."

Through a detailed presentation, NSE officials outlined 12 key principles for achieving financial success. They advised participants to save for their future first, spend less than they earn, maintain an emergency fund, avoid high-interest loans, invest regularly, diversify investments, understand the relationship between risk and return, invest with tax considerations in mind, obtain necessary insurance coverage, build long-term assets, and periodically review investments.

During the workshop, employees were also given a detailed introduction to the SaaRthi App. Developed as a useful digital platform for investment education, the app provides users with educational videos on investments, financial planning tools, calculators, and financial health check-up features.

This MoU is expected to bring a significant transformation to the lives of the state's youth. After acquiring skills and securing employment, young people will not only earn an income but will also learn how to utilize their first salary wisely, prepare budgets, build savings, decide when and where to invest, avoid unnecessary debt, and plan for future financial security.

The training will also enable them to make major life decisions related to purchasing a home, starting a business, ensuring family financial security, funding children's education, managing healthcare expenses, and planning for retirement.

At the same time, financial awareness will help protect them from online fraud, fake investment schemes, and financial risks. The initiative is expected to become a landmark step in guiding youth beyond employment toward true financial self-reliance through the 'Skill + Financial Intelligence' model.

Additional Mission Director Pooja Mishra, Joint Director Mayank Gangwar, Finance Controller Sandeep Kumar, Assistant Director M.K. Singh, Assistant Director Pavitra Tandon, and other Mission officials attended the workshop. From NSE, Chief Regulatory Officer Ankit Sharma, Vice President Joginder Singh, and Senior In-Charge for the UP Region Shruti Sharma were also present.

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Skill development remains incomplete unless our youth learn how to properly utilize and manage their earnings. Securing employment is important, but becoming financially aware is even more essential. This partnership with NSE will prepare young people on the ‘Skill + Financial Intelligence’ model, enabling them to become not just job holders but financially capable and responsible citizens.

– Pulkit Khare, Mission Director, Uttar Pradesh Skill Development Mission