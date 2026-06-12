Families Of Around 100 Air India Crash Victims Gather In Ahmedabad On First Anniversary, Demand Black Box Data & Final Investigation Report |

Mumbai: Families of around 100 victims of the Air India AI-171 plane crash gathered in Ahmedabad on the first anniversary to pay respects to their loved ones. The families demanded that the Union government release the black box data of the ill-fated flight and publish the final investigation report at the earliest.

On June 12, 2025, the London-bound Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner suffered a catastrophic loss of thrust just 32 seconds after takeoff, crashing into the resident doctors' quarters and claiming 260 lives. Exactly a year later, on the first anniversary of the tragedy, the city became the epicenter of collective grief and an escalating fight for answers.

Family members of around 100 victims gathered in Ahmedabad to mourn the death of their loved ones who lost their lives in the tragic plane crash. At a gathering organised at Hyatt Hotel on Ashram Road by a US-based law firm, which currently represents the families of over 120 victims of the crash, families broke down holding portraits of lost children, spouses, and parents during an emotional prayer meeting.

A technical and legal briefing was organised by aviation experts and representatives from the law firm, helping the family understand what could have gone wrong with the flight and the legal remedies available to them. In the evening, hundreds of people, including the families, visited the crash site at the BJ Medical College’s residential quarters in Meghani Nagar to offer their respects with flowers, candles and favourite food of their loved ones.

At the crash site, family members of 15-year-old Akash Patni, who was one of the ground victims of the accident, gathered with their near and dear ones for a religious ceremony to remember the child – lovingly called Gaddu. While the attendees sang hymns, Akash’s mother Shitaben, who had also suffered severe burns in the same accident, cried inconsolably.

Talking to the media, Akash’s sister Kajal said, “Today, one whole year has passed since that unfortunate day, and not a single day has passed when I haven’t missed him. There is a lot of pain that we are enduring but whom should we tell? My little kids were very fond of him and he used to visit my place often to play with them.”

Vihar Parikh, a UK-resident who lost his grandfather Chaitanya Parikh in the crash, travelled to Ahmedabad with his father to pay respect to the departed soul on the first anniversary. He highlighted that the family is still awaiting the belongings of his grandfather which were recovered from the crash site. “His mobile phone was activated in March. I wrote an email to Air India around two months ago but haven’t heard back from them,” he added.