 Uttar Pradesh: CM Yogi Adityanath Distributes Cheques, House Keys And Scheme Benefits To Beneficiaries In Lalitpur
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Uttar Pradesh: CM Yogi Adityanath Distributes Cheques, House Keys And Scheme Benefits To Beneficiaries In Lalitpur

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath distributed cheques, house keys, approval letters, smartphones, Ayushman cards and other benefits to beneficiaries of various government schemes in Lalitpur. The beneficiaries included entrepreneurs, students, farmers, women, self-help groups and rural households.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, June 21, 2026, 02:13 AM IST
Uttar Pradesh: CM Yogi Adityanath Distributes Cheques, House Keys And Scheme Benefits To Beneficiaries In Lalitpur
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath | X - @myogiadityanath

Lalitpur, June 20: The faces of beneficiaries lit up after being honoured by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. CM Yogi distributed cheques, keys, approval letters, Ayushman cards and other benefits to beneficiaries under various government schemes.

Benefits distributed under various schemes

The beneficiaries who received benefits from the Chief Minister were:

Sandeep – Cheque of ₹4.50 lakh and tractor key under the Mukhyamantri Yuva Udyami Vikas Abhiyan.

Satyendra – Cheque of ₹4.95 lakh and tractor key under the Mukhyamantri Yuva Udyami Vikas Abhiyan.

Mohini Patel – Certificate and cheque of ₹5,000 for securing first position in the district in the UP Board High School examination.

Aashi Yagik – Approval letter of ₹7,000 under the Mukhyamantri Kanya Sumangala Yojana.

Nandini (Anganwadi Worker) – Smartphone.

Kusum – House key under the Mukhyamantri Awas Yojana (Rural).

Angoori Devi – House key under the Mukhyamantri Awas Yojana (Rural).

Phool Singh – Approval letter of more than ₹1.59 lakh under the Per Drop More Crop Scheme.

Jahar Singh – Approval letter of more than ₹1.17 lakh under the Per Drop More Crop Scheme.

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Alok Jain – Approval letter of ₹10 lakh for an FPO.

Reena/Geeta – Cheque of more than ₹4.24 crore under the National Rural Livelihood Mission (RF and CIF assistance for Self-Help Groups).

Yamuna – Certificate as a Vidyut Sakhi.

Bhanu Kunwar – Certificate as a BC Sakhi.

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