Uttar Pradesh: CM Yogi Adityanath Distributes Appointment Letters, Scheme Benefits To Banda Beneficiaries | X - @myogiadityanath

Banda, July 9: At the public meeting venue, the Chief Minister distributed appointment letters to two women for the post of Anganwadi Sahayika. In addition, he handed over cheques, keys, certificates, and other benefits to beneficiaries of various Government schemes. A short film based on Banda's development journey was also screened on the occasion. The Chief Minister conducted the Annaprashan ceremony for children, distributed nutrition kits to women, and visited the exhibition where he interacted with youth.

Read Also Sultanpur Beneficiaries Receive Cheques And Certificates As CM Yogi Launches Development Projects

At the Basic Education Council stall, he gathered information about the School Chalo Abhiyan and the models prepared by children and distributed chocolates to them. The local administration presented the Chief Minister with a Shiv Mandir crafted from Shajar stone.

Honoured by the Chief Minister

Pushpa Devi - Appointment letter for the post of Anganwadi Sahayika

Pooja - Appointment letter for the post of Anganwadi Sahayika

Rashmi Agrawal - Assistant Teacher - Mukhyamantri Shikshak Cashless Chikitsa Yojana

Ajit Singh - Assistant Teacher - Mukhyamantri Shikshak Cashless Chikitsa Yojana

Manju Devi and Bharti Singh - Cheque of more than Rs 8.95 crore under the National Rural Livelihood Mission

Saroj Devi - Key of an e-rickshaw

Sumat Devi - Sewing machine

Anil Kumar - Cheque of Rs 5 lakh under the Mukhyamantri Yuva Udyami Vikas Abhiyan

Muratdhwaj - Tractor key

Mulayam - Ayushman Card

Arvind Kumar - Ayushman Card

Geniya - Cheque of Rs 5 lakh under the Mukhyamantri Krishak Durghatna Kalyan Yojana

Abhishek Soni - Cheque of Rs 7,500 under the Mukhyamantri Bal Seva Yojana

Anshu - Approval letter under the Mukhyamantri Awas Yojana (Gramin)

Ramesh Prajapati - Key to the sanctioned house under the Mukhyamantri Awas Yojana (Gramin)

Ramratan - Certificate for an electric potter's wheel under the Mukhyamantri Mati Kala Tool Kits Yojana

Vandana Gupta - Certificate under the Nandini Krishak Samriddhi Yojana

Shobharam Kashyap - Certificate from the Disaster Management Department for bird conservation work.