Uttar Pradesh: CM Yogi Adityanath Directs Prompt Restoration Of Power Supply, Roads Damaged By Heavy Rain | File Pic [representative image]

Lucknow, October 3, 2026: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed officials to take prompt action to restore electricity and road systems affected by heavy rain in various parts of the state at the earliest. The CM has emphasised early repair of electricity poles and wires damaged by the rain and prompt restoration of power supply in the affected areas. He clearly directed that people should not face a prolonged power crisis due to the rain and that repair work should be expedited.

Power Infrastructure Repairs

The Chief Minister directed officials of the Electricity Department to inspect affected areas, assess the condition of damaged electrical infrastructure, and immediately undertake repair work as required. They have also been instructed to repair electricity poles, wires and other equipment and restore the power supply system at the earliest. The CM directed that teams remain active at the local level and resolve complaints promptly.

Road Repairs And Relief

The Chief Minister has also directed immediate repair of roads damaged by heavy rain. Roads damaged by waterlogging and rain are to be identified, and necessary repair work completed at the earliest to avoid hindering people's movement. The CM directed officials to work in coordination to restore essential public services such as electricity and roads to normal at the earliest. Emphasising that relief efforts and service restoration in affected areas should not be delayed, the CM directed concerned officials to set priorities based on local conditions and ensure relief reaches affected people as soon as possible.