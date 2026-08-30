Uttar Pradesh: CM Yogi Adityanath Directs Disposal Of Revenue Cases Pending Over 5 Years, Orders Action On Public Grievances

CM Yogi Adityanath directs officials to fast-track long-pending revenue cases and strengthen grievance redressal and law-and-order measures | AI Generated Image

Lucknow, August 29: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed that cases pending for years in revenue courts be disposed of within a fixed timeframe. He stated, "Unnecessary delay in matters related to the land, property and rights of ordinary citizens cannot be accepted. The trend of ‘tareekh par tareekh’ must change at all costs."

Revenue cases to be cleared

The Chief Minister directed officials to identify on priority all revenue cases pending for more than 05 years, from the Naib Tehsildar Court to the courts of the Board of Revenue, and ensure their disposal through planned efforts.

He specifically directed that undisputed inheritance cases under Section 33 be disposed of in mission mode.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was reviewing matters related to public interest through video conferencing with senior officials at the government level and police and administrative officers deployed in the field on Saturday evening. During this, he directed officials to ensure prompt and satisfactory disposal of public grievances received through Janata Darshan and IGRS.

He stated, "Disposal of complaints should not remain limited to paperwork, but the actual problem of the complainant must be resolved."

Action on public grievances

The Chief Minister directed that before disposing of any complaint, the relevant facts and records must be duly examined and reports from the required level must be obtained.

During the review, cases came to light where disposal had been carried out on the basis of information other than the original complaint, or cases had been closed without obtaining the necessary reports. He directed that cases with dissatisfied feedback be reviewed again and fact-based reports obtained.

He stated, "In cases where the disposal is not satisfactory or the case has been closed on the basis of an incorrect report, the Chief Minister's Office should forward them to the concerned District Magistrate or Police Captain and seek an explanation within 05 days. A solution that satisfies the complainant must be ensured in every case."

He stated, "The priority of the government is not to reduce the number of complaints, but to ensure a real and permanent solution to the problems of the common people."

During the meeting, the district-wise status of disposal of cases related to mutation, demarcation, measurement, determination of shares, inheritance, partition and land use was presented by the Board of Revenue, from the court of the Naib Tehsildar to the levels of Sub-Divisional Magistrate, District Magistrate, Divisional Commissioner and Board of Revenue. The Chief Minister was also apprised of the status of the top 05 districts in terms of cases pending for more than 05 years, as well as details of the top 10 cases pending for the longest period in the state.

The Chief Minister directed District Magistrates to personally conduct a court-wise review of the revenue courts in their respective districts and ensure regular monitoring of pending cases.

He said, "Speedy disposal of revenue cases would provide major relief to ordinary citizens and free them from having to make rounds of officials and courts for years." He directed that an effective monitoring mechanism be put in place by preparing a clear time-bound action plan for disposal of pending cases.

Crime control and weekly reviews

The meeting also included an analysis of the district-wise crime situation in the state between July 13 and August 23. The Additional Director General of Police, Law and Order, informed that compared to July 13 to 19, a decline was recorded during the period from August 17 to 23 of 0.4 percent in the total number of FIRs, 5.1 percent in serious crimes, 3.9 percent in crimes against women and 11.2 percent in crimes against Scheduled Castes/Tribes.

The Chief Minister directed that continuous vigilance and effective action be maintained for crime control. He called for prompt action with special vigilance and sensitivity in crimes related to women and children. Directing weekly crime analysis at the police zone and range levels, he stated that the actual crime situation should be assessed regularly and immediate effective action should be taken wherever required.

He directed that the activity of women beat police officers and their presence in the field be increased. He called for the strictest possible action without any hesitation in incidents such as molestation and chain snatching. He stated that police action against criminals should not only be effective but should also set an example for others.

Janmashtami security preparations

In view of the upcoming Shri Krishna Janmashtami, Vishwakarma Puja and Ganesh Chaturthi, the Chief Minister directed the police and administration to ensure preparations with complete vigilance and sensitivity.

He said, "Shri Krishna Janmashtami is celebrated across the state with faith and enthusiasm. In view of the gathering of devotees in Mathura-Vrindavan, a detailed crowd control action plan should be prepared in advance."

He directed that a separate action plan be prepared in coordination with the management of Shri Banke Bihari Temple and holding areas be arranged as required.

The Chief Minister directed that a new police circle be constituted in Vrindavan with the deployment of the required police force and that separate Joint Magistrates be posted for Mathura and Vrindavan.

He stated, "Shri Krishna Janmashtami should be celebrated in all police stations and police lines with a sense of faith and devotion. Attractive tableaux should be decorated in police stations and the general public should also be made participants in this."

Vigilance during idol immersion

Directing that special security arrangements be ensured during idol immersion after Ganesh Chaturthi, the Chief Minister stated, "In view of the possibility of accidents involving high-tension wires, the height of idols should be kept within the prescribed limit. In view of several rivers currently being in spate, robust security arrangements should be made at immersion sites."

He directed, "Arrangements at the local level be reviewed in advance to ensure that all festivals are conducted in a peaceful and harmonious environment, special vigilance be maintained in sensitive areas, adequate police force be deployed and miscreants and anarchic elements be effectively monitored."

The Chief Minister directed that the campaign of action against mafias continue uninterrupted. He asked the police and administration to remain on 24×7 alert regarding incidents such as cow smuggling, love jihad, religious conversion, vandalism at religious places and tampering with statues of great personalities.

He said, "Such incidents should not occur under any circumstances, as they could become a major challenge to law and order." The Chief Minister also directed that regular surprise inspections of slaughterhouses be conducted and strict action be ensured if any irregularity is found.

Flood relief and health measures

The Chief Minister reviewed flood relief operations with the District Magistrates of Chitrakoot, Farrukhabad, Ayodhya, Azamgarh and Barabanki. He added, relief operations should be carried out with complete sensitivity and the District Magistrates themselves should ensure the quality of relief material. People in relief camps should receive wholesome and hot food. In waterlogged areas, the availability of anti-venom and anti-rabies must be ensured in all hospitals to prevent snake bites.

He directed the Animal Husbandry Department to immediately initiate necessary work to prevent Lumpy Disease and instructed the Health Department to organise camps after the floodwaters recede to prevent possible diseases.