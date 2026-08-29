Uttar Pradesh: CM Yogi Adityanath’s Selfie Moments Signal Softer Outreach Ahead Of 2027 Assembly Polls

CM Yogi Adityanath has increasingly engaged with citizens through informal photographs and selfies during recent public programmes in Lucknow | AI Generated File Image

Lucknow, August 29, 2026: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, known for his tough administrative style and strong law-and-order image, has in recent days been seen in a rather different role.

From posing with Japanese students and newly appointed government employees to joining women in a state bus and clicking photographs with schoolgirls on Raksha Bandhan, the chief minister appears to be adding a more informal touch to his public outreach.

The series of selfies over the past week has attracted attention as Uttar Pradesh heads towards the 2027 Assembly elections, when the BJP will be looking to consolidate its support among young voters and women.

The latest interaction took place on Friday when schoolgirls visited the chief minister's residence to tie rakhis on Raksha Bandhan. Adityanath posed for photographs with the children and asked them, “Bachcho idhar dekho”, as they gathered for the picture.

The moment was markedly different from the chief minister's usual public appearances, where he is generally seen addressing large gatherings, reviewing government programmes or interacting with officials.

Selfies With Japanese Students

The change became visible earlier this week. On August 21, Adityanath took a selfie with students from Japan's Yamanashi prefecture during the “A Dialogue with the Future” programme at his official residence. One of the Japanese students posed with a victory sign and placed a hand on the chief minister's shoulder while taking a selfie. Adityanath responded with a smile, producing a relaxed image of the chief minister that was different from his conventional political persona.

On August 25, a similar scene unfolded at a programme in Lucknow where appointment letters were distributed to 3,572 people, including 3,446 technical assistants and 126 market secretaries. Some of the newly appointed employees sought selfies with Adityanath, and the chief minister came down from the stage to join them for photographs.

Outreach Extends To Women

The chief minister's outreach has not been restricted to the youth. On August 26, at the Indira Gandhi Pratishthan in Lucknow, he launched the Lokmata Ahilyabai Matrushakti Yatra and flagged off special buses for women. He later entered one of the buses and posed for photographs with the passengers.

The selfie offers a different form of communication. Instead of the chief minister simply addressing citizens, the beneficiary becomes part of the photograph with him. With social media now playing an important role in political communication, such images can be circulated through personal networks rather than remaining limited to official publicity.

Youth Vote In Focus

For the BJP, the youth vote is expected to be important in the 2027 Assembly election. Employment, education, competitive examinations, technology and career opportunities are likely to remain key concerns among young voters. The party's ability to convert government initiatives into electoral support will depend on how these issues are perceived on the ground.

The recent selfie moments, therefore, are part of a broader public outreach by the chief minister rather than a departure from his established political style. His image as a strong administrator remains central to his politics, but the informal interactions indicate an effort to present a more accessible side of his personality.

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Whether the approach helps the BJP establish a stronger connect with younger voters will become clearer as the election campaign gathers momentum. For now, the chief minister appears to be experimenting with a political language that is increasingly familiar to the generation that carries a camera in its pocket and shares much of its public life through a mobile phone.

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