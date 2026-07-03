Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath Brings Happiness To Khushi's Life; After Treatment And Education, Permanent Livelihood Now Ensured |

Kanpur, July 3: The story of 19-year-old divyang Khushi Gupta, who once walked from Kanpur to Lucknow in search of a ray of hope in her life, has now become an example of hope, compassion and good governance. The daughter who once faced difficulty in hearing and speaking, and whose family was struggling with financial hardship, is today surrounded by smiles. The assistance that began after her meeting with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath did not remain limited to assurances, but gradually became the solution to every major concern in the lives of Khushi and her family.

On Friday, another significant chapter was added to this journey of transformation. At the Collectorate premises, District Magistrate Jitendra Pratap Singh handed over the keys to a new e-rickshaw to Khushi’s father, Kallu Gupta.

CSR Support For Livelihood

On the initiative of the District Magistrate, NRJ Electric Motor Vehicle Private Limited provided the e-rickshaw completely free of cost under its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) fund. The vehicle has been registered in the name of Khushi’s mother, Geeta Gupta, so that the family can have a permanent and dignified source of livelihood.

The assistance came at a time when the family was going through its most difficult phase of financial hardship. For years, Kallu Gupta had been earning a living for the family by driving a rented e-rickshaw. A major portion of his daily earnings went towards paying the vehicle’s rent, and the remaining modest amount had to cover the household expenses.

Recently, after suffering a leg injury in a road accident, even this source of income was affected. The family became increasingly worried about meeting daily expenses and securing their daughter’s future. As soon as the District Magistrate became aware of the situation, he initiated the process of providing an e-rickshaw to Kallu Gupta, which has now become a strong foundation for the family’s self-reliance.

From Struggle To Support

Khushi’s story of struggle came before the entire state last year when she walked from Kanpur to Lucknow to meet Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath with her grievances. The Chief Minister met her warmly, listened to her entire account and directed the officials to provide every possible assistance for her treatment, education and rehabilitation. Thereafter, the administration worked with sensitivity and continuously took steps to restore normalcy to her life.

In compliance with Chief Minister Yogi’s directions, Khushi successfully underwent a cochlear implant in February 2026. Having remained unable to hear and speak for a long time, she is now able to hear and understand much better than before. Her regular speech therapy has begun showing positive results, and she has also started speaking. To ensure that her education is not disrupted, the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities admitted her to Class 9 at the Integrated Special Secondary (Residential) School located on Mohan Road, Lucknow.

Emotional Moment At Collectorate

After receiving the e-rickshaw on Friday, the atmosphere at the Collectorate premises also turned emotional. Khushi, who was once unable to express herself, smiled and expressed her gratitude to the Chief Minister, saying, "Thank you, Yogi Ji." Her mother, Geeta Gupta, was visibly relieved. She said, "Earlier, we were worried about our daughter’s treatment, and then about her education. Along with the resolution of those problems, our concern about our livelihood has now also ended. With Yogi Ji’s blessings and the support of the administration, our family has received a new life."

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District Magistrate Jitendra Pratap Singh said that the Chief Minister had given clear directions that there should be no shortcoming in Khushi’s rehabilitation. He said, "In line with that vision, efforts have been made to ensure her treatment, education and now the family’s livelihood as well."

He added, "The government’s objective is not merely to provide financial assistance, but to make such families self-reliant and provide them with an opportunity to live with dignity."