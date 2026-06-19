Uttar Pradesh: CM Yogi Adityanath Bats For Cow-Based Natural Farming, Says Abandoned Cattle Issue Requires Collective Responsibility | VIDEO

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath addresses farmers during Prakritik Kheti Karyashala-2026 in Kanpur and advocates cow-based natural farming | PTI

Lucknow, June 18: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said, "Some people consume cow's milk and then leave the animals abandoned on the roads. Later, when these cows damage crops, they blame me for it. It is the government's resolve and cultural ethos that Gau Mata will not be allowed to be slaughtered and that no compromise with the security of the nation will be tolerated."

Referring to the history of the Sikh Gurus, he added that whenever an invader or butcher committed cow slaughter, Sikh warriors would eliminate him on the spot. He noted that this belonged to a period when the country was under foreign rule and people were living under the shadow of foreign invaders.

VIDEO | Kanpur: At the grand ‘Natural Farming Workshop-2026’ in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) said that over the past 12 years, under the leadership of the Prime Minister, India has moved forward with renewed confidence in its own capabilities, its… pic.twitter.com/oOPsXPlNRc — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 18, 2026

Addressing the ‘Prakritik Kheti Karyashala-2026’ organised in Kanpur, the Chief Minister said that there would hardly be any follower of Sanatan Dharma in India who does not worship Gau Mata or consider her a part of his life and family. Farming based on Gau Mata not only strengthens agriculture but also ensures the protection of Gau Mata. At the same time, it enables all of us to become beneficiaries of spiritual merit.

India’s growth and farmers’ role

The Chief Minister informed, "2,000 years ago, India's share in the global economy was 44 per cent. Despite the plunder carried out during the Mughal period, India's share in the global economy remained as high as 24 per cent. As long as India continued to trust the strength of its farmers, traders, youth and half of its population, the country continued to attain new heights of prosperity. However, when India began imitating foreigners, the same nation gradually became impoverished and, by the time of Independence, its share in the global economy had shrunk to merely two per cent. However, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during the last 12 years, the country once again placed its faith in Nari Shakti, youth, traders and farmers. As a result, India today is advancing rapidly across the world."

He said India has today become the world's fourth- or fifth-largest economy. India is no longer a BIMARU state but a nation rapidly moving towards becoming a Viksit Bharat. He said there is a need to reflect upon the reasons that compelled Annadata farmers to commit suicide despite having such fertile land. Before 2014, farmers were driven to suicide because costs were high, production was low and they were unable to receive remunerative prices for their produce.

CM Yogi stated, "If anyone in independent India guaranteed farmers a minimum return of one-and-a-half times their cost of production, it was Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Between 2004 and 2014, lakhs of farmers committed suicide across the country, but after 2014, this trend came to a halt."

He further added, "For the first time, the health of Mother Earth began to be assessed through Soil Health Cards. Through the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana, Annadata farmers received a guarantee of crop security. Irrigation facilities expanded through the Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchai Yojana. Procurement centres were established for farmers and Kisan Samman Nidhi was introduced."

Natural farming and health benefits

The Chief Minister stated, "The government is providing substantial subsidies on fertilisers distributed through cooperative societies. In the international market, the price of a urea bag is around Rs 4,000, whereas farmers receive it at less than one-fourth of that price. A farmer spends Rs 10,000 to Rs 12,000 per acre on chemical fertilisers alone. If the value of the farmer's labour is also added, the total cost reaches approximately Rs 25,000 to Rs 30,000 per acre. Even after a year of hard work, the farmer often fails to earn a net profit of even Rs 10,000."

He said that due to the excessive use of fertilisers and pesticides, agricultural produce is often not accepted in international markets because of high chemical content. This also has serious consequences for human health. Thirty years ago, kidney-related illnesses were not so widespread. People drank water from hand pumps and ponds, worked hard and lived generally healthy lives. Today, almost every locality has two or three kidney patients. Cases of liver cirrhosis, blood pressure and diabetes have also increased rapidly.

The Chief Minister further added, "This is not merely the fault of individuals but of a system that encourages the use of chemical fertilisers and pesticides. If farmers move towards cow-based natural farming, they can directly save Rs 10,000 to Rs 12,000 per acre on chemical fertilisers and pesticides alone. Better health will also reduce expenditure on medicines."

He added that financial assistance is provided through Ayushman Bharat and the Chief Minister Relief Fund, but illness adversely affects a person's quality of life. The entire family suffers. If people remain healthy, they can utilise their energy and talent for the development of the nation and society.

Expansion of natural farming in UP

The Chief Minister said, "Over the last four to five years, extensive efforts have been initiated in Uttar Pradesh to promote natural farming. As many as 34 districts are rapidly adopting natural farming practices. The 27 districts located along the banks of the Ganga and seven districts of Bundelkhand have been identified for natural farming. Farmers of Bundelkhand have made remarkable progress in this field."

He emphasised the need to accelerate certification, packaging and marketing of products associated with natural farming. Necessary arrangements are being developed in agricultural mandis for this purpose. Work is also underway on certification processes from seed to harvest, establishment of showrooms and systems to ensure market access for products produced through natural farming.

The Chief Minister said, "Uttar Pradesh has made Krishi Vigyan Kendras the foundation for demonstrations of natural farming. Many farmers and institutions are doing commendable work in this field. Wherever agricultural exhibitions are organised, their responsibility should be entrusted to Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs). FPOs are doing excellent work. Some have excelled in millets, others in pulses and various agricultural products. Such successful farmers and FPOs should be linked to training programmes."

He added, "More than 14 lakh cattle are being protected in over 7,700 gaushalas across the state and are being cared for by the state government. Under the Mukhyamantri Sahbhagita Yojana, financial assistance of Rs 1,500 per month is provided for maintaining one cattle animal. If a farmer maintains four cattle, assistance of Rs 6,000 per month is provided. Nearly 1.5 lakh farmers in the state have adopted cattle rearing under this scheme."

He said that cow dung can substantially meet the requirements of natural farming. Referring to Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat, he said that he has done outstanding work in this field.

Vision for Viksit Bharat 2047

The Chief Minister said, "Natural farming does not require farmers to purchase anything from the market. Everything required can be sourced from resources already available on the farm. Jeevamrit is prepared by mixing cow dung, jaggery and water. Spraying it on fields marks the beginning of natural farming." He remarked that when a farmer sheds sweat, Mother Earth yields gold in return.

He stated that the nation will celebrate the centenary of Independence in 2047. Only a healthy India can realise the vision of a Viksit Bharat. For this, cow-based natural farming must become the foundation. India will be developed when Uttar Pradesh is developed. Uttar Pradesh will be developed when Kanpur is developed. Kanpur will only be developed when its Annadata farmers prosper, traders and artisans become economically strong, every face carries a smile and every young person has meaningful employment.

The Chief Minister added, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called upon the nation to work in the fields of ethanol, bio-compost and Compressed Biogas (CBG). Farmers should contribute to CBG and ethanol production instead of burning crop residue. This will help India achieve its goal of becoming self-reliant in the energy sector. It will also form the foundation of prosperity for Annadata farmers."

CM Yogi further added that when the global energy crisis emerged and the world was grappling with numerous challenges, India stood firm and resilient. Inflation remained under control in India.

He said, "The opposition only knows how to criticise, while India continues to move forward despite global challenges. The opposition's role is merely to shout, and it will continue doing so."

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On this occasion, Agriculture Minister Surya Pratap Shahi, Higher Education Minister Yogendra Upadhyay, Khadi and Village Industries Minister Rakesh Sachan, Minister of State for Agriculture Baldev Singh Aulakh, Minister of State Pratibha Shukla, Member of Parliament Ramesh Awasthi, Mayor Pramila Pandey, MLAs Mahesh Trivedi, Abhijeet Singh Sanga, Surendra Maithani, Neelima Katiyar, Rahul Bachcha Sonkar and Saroj Kuril, District Panchayat Chairperson Swapnil Varun, Members of the Legislative Council Salil Vishnoi, Arun Pathak, Raj Bahadur Singh and Avinash Singh Chauhan, Chairman of the Cow Service Commission Shyam Bihari Gupta, BJP Regional President Prakash Pal and several other dignitaries were present.