Uttar Pradesh: CM Yogi Adityanath Assures Healthcare And Housing Support To Citizens During Janata Darshan In Gorakhpur

CM Yogi Adityanath interacts with citizens at Gorakhnath Temple and directs officials to address public grievances promptly | File Photo

Gorakhpur, June 15: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath assured the people who attended the 'Janata Darshan' that the government stands with every needy person, whether it is financial assistance or housing.

Speaking to those who sought financial help for medical treatment, he said, "Get the estimate prepared and take care of the patient. Leave the concern for treatment to the government."

He also assured those who came with requests for housing that the government is continuously providing Prime Minister/Chief Minister Housing to every deserving and needy person.

CM Addresses Medical Assistance Requests

During his stay in Gorakhpur, the Chief Minister met people and listened to their grievances on Monday morning at the 'Janata Darshan' organised at Gorakhnath Temple for the second consecutive day.

Addressing those who sought financial assistance for medical treatment, he said, "The government would extend full support for their treatment. For this, Ayushman Cards will be prepared for the needy people, and if further assistance is required, support will also be provided through the Discretionary Fund."

The Chief Minister directed the officials to ensure that every deserving and needy person is provided with an Ayushman Card so that they do not face difficulties in obtaining medical treatment.

Grievances Heard At Gorakhnath Temple

During the Janata Darshan held outside the Mahant Digvijaynath Smriti Bhavan in the Gorakhnath Temple complex, CM Yogi met nearly 200 people.

He went to them personally and listened to their problems. After examining their applications, he took cognisance of their grievances and complaints. The Chief Minister assured the people that no one needs to be worried, as the government stands with every needy person.

Some people complained about delays in matters related to the police and revenue departments, following which the CM directed the District Magistrate to take immediate cognisance of the cases and ensure necessary action.

Referring applications related to housing, education, healthcare, electricity, revenue, police and other issues to the concerned administrative and police officials, CM Yogi instructed that all problems must be resolved in a time-bound, impartial and satisfactory manner.

CM Performs Go Seva And Interacts With Children

During his stay at Gorakhnath Temple, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath followed his traditional routine on Monday morning as well. After seeking the blessings of Guru Gorakhnath and his late revered Guru Mahant Avaidyanath Ji, CM Yogi performed Go Seva at the temple cowshed. He fed jaggery and roti to the cows and showered affection on them.

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While walking around the temple premises, he called children who had come with their families, interacted with them, gave them chocolates and asked about their studies. The CM also blessed the children and encouraged them to study well and move ahead in life.

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