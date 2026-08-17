Uttar Pradesh: CM Yogi Adityanath Assures Financial Aid For Thalassemia Patient's Treatment After Mother Reaches Janata Darshan | X

Lucknow, August 17: A mother leaves no obstacle in her way when it comes to the happiness of her child. This was once again witnessed on Monday when Roli from Sitapur reached the ‘Janata Darshan’ with her child amid torrential rain. She apprised Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath of her distress and said that her child was suffering from thalassemia. Financial assistance was required for the child’s treatment. Hearing this, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath placed his hand on the child’s head and blessed the child for a speedy recovery.

He then directed that an estimate for the treatment be obtained immediately and financial assistance be provided. Reassured by the Chief Minister, a glow appeared in Roli’s eyes. She expressed her gratitude to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

At the ‘Janata Darshan’, the Chief Minister assured people who had approached him seeking financial assistance for the treatment of illnesses, saying, “Lack of money will not become an obstacle to treatment. The government is continuously providing financial assistance.”

He directed the officials to complete the hospital estimate process at the earliest and send it to the government. Funds for treatment will be provided from the Chief Minister’s Discretionary Fund.

With a sense of warmth, CM Yogi listened to everyone’s problems one by one, asking, “Where have you come from, what is the problem?”

He assured them that the resolution of everyone’s problems would be ensured. There is no need for anyone to be troubled or worried.

Handing over the applications to the officials, he directed that every problem must be resolved in a time-bound, quality-oriented and satisfactory manner. He also directed time-bound disposal and action on applications related to police, revenue, medical matters, land encroachment and other issues.