UP Raises Fair Price Shop Dealers' Commission By ₹35 To ₹125 Per Quintal, Launches Digital Feedback System | X

Lucknow, August 17: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has given a major boost by increasing the commission of Fair Price Shop dealers by Rs 35 per quintal. Following this announcement by the Chief Minister, there is an atmosphere of happiness among dealers across the state.

Expressing their gratitude to the Chief Minister, the dealers said that the government has not only taken a step towards strengthening their financial condition but has also enhanced their dignity by implementing digital technology in the ration distribution system, whereas earlier people viewed them with suspicion.

During a programme held at Lok Bhavan, the Chief Minister launched the e-POS-based Fair Price Shop Dealer Feedback System under the Single Stage Door-Step Delivery system. On this occasion, the Chief Minister said that the Rs 35 increase in margin money includes an increase of Rs 10 by the Central Government and Rs 25 by the State Government. He also informed that the State Government has written to the Government of India seeking a further increase of Rs 25 in the commission.

Dinesh Chandra Dwivedi, a Fair Price Shop dealer from Mohanlalganj, appreciated the Chief Minister's initiative and said that increasing the commission from Rs 90 to Rs 125 would provide considerable relief to dealers. The Chief Minister has done commendable work by fulfilling a long-pending demand of the dealers. He said that transparency has increased in the ration distribution system after the introduction of digital technology. Earlier, dealers were often viewed with suspicion, but now the e-POS machine and digital records have brought transparency to the system and enhanced the respect accorded to dealers.

Dinesh Chandra stated that the digital system has ensured honesty and accountability in ration distribution. As a result, common people are receiving their full ration entitlement.

Rakesh Tiwari, a Fair Price Shop dealer from Mal Block, said that earlier the commission was quite low and there were several difficulties related to ration supply. Distribution was affected because adequate ration was not received from the warehouse. Now, with the implementation of the Single Stage Delivery system, ration is being delivered directly to Fair Price Shops. This ensures that dealers receive the full ration allocation and beneficiaries also face no difficulty in receiving the prescribed quantity of ration.

He added that, considering the current inflation, an increase in commission was necessary. The Yogi Government understood the situation of the dealers and took this important decision. Rakesh Tiwari expressed hope that the commission would be increased further in the future.

R.K. Kannaujia, a Fair Price Shop dealer from Gomti Nagar, remarked that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath listened to the demands of the dealers and provided major relief by increasing the commission. Earlier, there were difficulties regarding ration supply, but now the government is delivering ration directly to shops through trucks. Since the trucks are equipped with GPS systems, monitoring of ration transportation is also possible, ensuring that the full quantity of ration reaches the shop.

Anand Kumar Gupta, a Fair Price Shop dealer from Kakori, said that earlier, dealers were blamed for irregularities occurring in the ration distribution system. As a result, even dealers who worked honestly earned a bad reputation. Now, transparency has increased because the entire process has become digital. Beneficiaries now receive ration as soon as their fingerprint is authenticated. He said that earlier dealers received a commission of Rs 70 per quintal, which was later increased to Rs 90 per quintal, and has now reached Rs 125 per quintal following the latest increase of Rs 35. This has provided dealers with financial relief as well as greater social respect.