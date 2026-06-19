Uttar Pradesh: CM Yogi Adityanath Approves ₹4,901.65 Crore Projects, Clears 13 Routes Linking Maa Pateshwari Shaktipeeth

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath | File Photo

Gonda, June 19: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visited Gonda once again on Friday, just 13 days after his previous visit. During his two-hour programme, he reviewed presentations of proposals submitted by public representatives from 33 Assembly constituencies.

He particularly directed officials to improve connectivity to Maa Pateshwari Shaktipeeth Dham and other important religious destinations.

Projects worth Rs 4,901.65 crore approved

The Chief Minister approved the development of 13 major routes connecting Maa Pateshwari Devi Shaktipeeth, the Swaminarayan Temple in Devipatan Division, Makhoda Dham in Basti, and other prominent religious sites. He approved proposals for more than 1,000 development projects worth a total of Rs 4,901.65 crore.

He reviewed Public Works Department projects at Maharaja Suheldev Sabhagar and held discussions with public representatives regarding new development plans. During the meeting, he assessed the progress of road and connectivity projects in Gonda, Balrampur, Bahraich and Shravasti districts of Devipatan Division.

He also reviewed development projects in Basti, Siddharth Nagar and Sant Kabir Nagar districts of Basti Division. Discussions focused on connecting rural areas with major roads, reconstruction of dilapidated roads, strengthening of link roads, and construction works related to bridges and flyovers.

Focus on roads and connectivity

Devipatan Divisional Commissioner Durga Shakti Nagpal and Public Works Department officials briefed the Chief Minister on the progress of roads, bridges, flyovers and other infrastructure development projects. The Chief Minister directed officials to complete all pending works within stipulated timelines.

Officials also presented updated progress reports on various development projects. During the review, the Chief Minister sought details regarding the latest status of the Pothole-Free Campaign.

He approved 810 works under the Mukhyamantri Gram Sadak Yojana, for which approximately Rs 1,472.83 crore will be spent. Under the scheme, 1,602 kilometres of roads will be constructed in rural areas to provide improved connectivity. More than 50 roads will also be widened and repaired.

CM Yogi Adityanath reviewed presentations of development projects worth approximately Rs 50 crore for each Assembly constituency. He discussed the status of development projects with public representatives.

He gave priority to proposals focused on road repairs aimed at improving connectivity and ensuring smooth transportation in both urban and rural areas. Infrastructure development works were also included in these proposals.

Bridges, helipads and safety works cleared

The Chief Minister additionally reviewed ongoing development projects in backward regions and aspirational block areas.

The Chief Minister approved the development of two state highways, improved connectivity to major industrial areas, construction of 81 minor bridges and seven major bridges. For better traffic management in urban areas, he approved works related to bypass roads, overbridges and similar infrastructure projects.

He also directed that road safety works be undertaken across Devipatan Division. In addition, approval was granted for the construction of 12 helipads in rural areas of the district.

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Review of key road projects

The Chief Minister also reviewed the latest status of several specific projects, including:

● Special repair work on the Hardau Patti Link Road.

● Special repair work on the Panditpurwa-Nahwa-Parsaura via Khajhua Link Road in Katra Bazar.

● Widening and strengthening of the Subhanpur-Belwa Nohar Road.

● Special repair work on the Hattipurwa to Kudiyawan Link Road.

● Construction work on the Chandpur Diha Link Road.

He sought detailed updates on the progress of these projects and directed officials to ensure timely completion.