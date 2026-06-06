UP CM Yogi Adityanath Inaugurates And Lays Foundation Stones For 262 Projects Worth ₹516 Crore In Gonda

Yogi Adityanath | File

Gonda, June 6: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath assured the people of Uttar Pradesh that the conditions prevailing before 2017 will never return. He recalled, "In 2015-16, attempts were made to incite riots in Gonda during Durga Puja. At that time, immersion of Maa Durga idols was obstructed and Ramleela events faced disruptions. Disturbances would begin even before festivals and celebrations. Before 2017, those in power bowed before rioters and habitual criminals, and curfews often lasted for months across the state."

However, he asserted that now, if anyone attempts to disrupt the spirit of festivities, both their present and future will be destroyed.

On Saturday, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inaugurated and laid foundation stones for 262 development projects worth Rs 256 crore in Katra Assembly constituency and Rs 260 crore in Karnailganj, totaling Rs 516 crore. On the occasion, he also conducted the Annaprashan ceremony for children and visited various exhibition stalls.

Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister said, "Investment cannot flourish in an atmosphere of insecurity. Before 2017, the state faced an identity crisis, youth were distressed, farmers struggled, and women and daughters felt unsafe. When Uttar Pradesh ranked among the least developed states, it also lacked respect. Today, benefits of government schemes are reaching all 75 districts, 350 tehsils, 826 development blocks, 762 urban local bodies, nearly 14,000 wards, and more than 57,000 gram panchayats without discrimination or obstruction."

The Chief Minister stated, the youth of Gonda are energetic, farmers are hardworking, women are talented, and artisans and craftsmen have showcased their skills across the country and the world. Gonda played a leading role in India's freedom movement, but the development it deserved after Independence was sacrificed to appeasement, lawlessness, nepotism, and caste politics. As a result, the district paid a heavy price and gradually lagged behind in development.

He added, "There was a time when the youth of Gonda, like those from many other districts, faced an identity crisis. There were no jobs or employment opportunities in the state. When young people travelled outside Uttar Pradesh, people in other states would keep their distance and look at them with suspicion. The development work undertaken during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 12 years and the Double Engine Government's 9 years has transformed that perception. Today, the mention of Uttar Pradesh brings smiles to people's faces, and they are eager to embrace those from the state."

The Chief Minister said, people now interact with warmth because they believe that if one wishes to receive Shri Ram's blessings, friendship with the people of Gonda, the district adjacent to Ayodhya, is important. Youth across Uttar Pradesh are now securing government jobs. In the recruitment of 60,244 personnel in the Uttar Pradesh Police, young people from Gonda, Shravasti, Bahraich, and Balrampur also received appointments.

He added that whenever he reviews recruitment lists before issuing appointment letters, he feels pleased to see that youth from Gonda are receiving government jobs without discrimination.

He said, "Investment is no longer confined to Noida, Ghaziabad, and Meerut. Investment is now coming to Gonda as well, creating employment opportunities for local youth. Earlier in the event, 20 beneficiaries received benefits under various schemes. Today, beneficiaries are selected based on eligibility rather than identity, ensuring that deserving individuals from every caste, faith, and community receive assistance. Following Prime Minister Modi's vision of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas', the government is delivering development schemes to every household without discrimination."

The Chief Minister also informed, strength of the Double Engine Government made the grand construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya possible. The people of Gonda witnessed the Ram Mandir movement first-hand. Those above 40 years of age participated in the movement and endured the hardships imposed by previous governments.

He added, "There was a time when chanting Shri Ram's name invited restrictions, baton charges, and even bullets. Devotees could not visit Ayodhya to worship Shri Ram. Today, he said, devotees of Lord Ram can freely visit Ayodhya, while those opposed to Shri Ram cannot. Ancestors are blessing the present generation for being fortunate enough to witness the construction of the Ram Mandir. Elderly people have tears of joy in their eyes, and the souls of ancestors are satisfied."

CM Yogi said, welfare benefits are reaching all eligible beneficiaries without discrimination. Dreams such as a medical college, engineering college, agricultural college, and composite schools in Gonda are becoming reality. The government approved every proposal submitted by MPs and MLAs.

He said added, by pressing the lotus button, people enabled development projects, welfare initiatives, preservation of heritage, jobs, and investment-driven employment opportunities. With the blessings of Goddess Lakshmi, prosperity is pouring into Uttar Pradesh.

The Chief Minister urged voters to elect good representatives, saying good choices bring good outcomes, while wrong choices lead to suffering.

He informed, "Before 2017, development was confined to a few select areas. After the formation of the Double Engine Government, the administration resolved that medical colleges would not be limited to Saifai but would also be established in Gonda, Balrampur, Ayodhya, Basti, Siddharthnagar, Ambedkar Nagar, and Sultanpur. Today, there is no district without a medical college or engineering college. Development is taking place across every district."

Referring to the historical and spiritual significance of Shravasti, the Chief Minister said, an airport is being developed there. He recalled that Maharaja Suheldev gave a crushing reply to foreign invaders a thousand years ago and remains a symbol of courage capable of terrifying aggressors.

He stated that Gonda, symbolizes the sacrifice and dedication required for freedom. Good governance has made it possible to provide employment opportunities to the poor and construct the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

He added, "The government has decided to continuously visit Assembly constituencies, review development works, inaugurate projects, and lay foundation stones so that people realize they elected capable MPs and MLAs. Development is for everyone, but appeasement is for none."

The Chief Minister announced that a series of programmes will be conducted continuously from June 5, World Environment Day, to June 21, International Yoga Day. To commemorate Prime Minister Modi's successful 12-year tenure and achievements, numerous events will be organized. Health camps, agricultural fairs, loan fairs, and other activities will be held at every development block. Public representatives will work together to advance these initiatives, and citizens are encouraged to participate.

CM Yogi said, the scope of natural farming in Gonda has increased significantly. He encouraged people to adopt a natural lifestyle to achieve better health and well-being.

He added by saying, "Even amid the global energy crisis, Prime Minister Modi's leadership is providing India with new energy and confidence to face challenges. Solar panels are being installed under the PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana, reducing electricity requirements while promoting clean energy. Through green energy, India can move closer to achieving its net-zero goals. These initiatives will benefit the public, support regional development, and provide Uttar Pradesh with a new identity for future generations."

The Chief Minister appealed to voters to support those who work sincerely for public welfare. He said the future of both the present and coming generations depends on such choices. Development has no alternative.

He informed the gathering that new development proposals have been sought for the region. Approval has been granted for the construction of a major bridge at Matiyari Ghat and for flood control projects along the Ghaghra River, which will help protect thousands of acres of farmland from flooding. Completion of the long-pending bridge over the Tedhi River will benefit the area.

He further informed, a veterinary hospital in Ramapur and a modern workshop at the Government ITI in Karnailganj will create new employment opportunities for youth. Several development projects have been approved for these regions.

The Chief Minister said, the government is committed to establishing Gonda as a modern district within a modern Uttar Pradesh. He noted that in 2017, Gonda was counted among the dirtiest cities in the country, whereas today it is emerging as one of the cleanest.

He remarked that electing the wrong government leads to poor governance and poor outcomes. Gonda is no longer associated with poor sanitation but is moving forward with a new identity driven by development.

During the event, the Chief Minister conducted the Annaprashan ceremony for several children and visited various exhibition stalls.

Among those present were Kaiserganj MP Karan Bhushan Singh, MLAs Vinay Kumar Dwivedi, Ajay Singh, Bawan Singh, Prem Narayan Pandey, Prabhat Kumar Verma, Legislative Council Member Avadhesh Kumar Singh 'Manju', District Panchayat Chairperson Ghanshyam Mishra, and other dignitaries.