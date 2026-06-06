Telangana: Several Injured In Vikarabad's Marpally After Hotel Roof Collapses - VIDEO

Marpally: At least four people were injured after a portion of a concrete slab of a hotel roof collapsed in the Marpally area of Telangana's Vikarabad district on Saturday, according to police. The incident took place around noon.

Rescue teams rushed to the spot and pulled the injured from the debris. The injured were then rushed to a hospital for treatment, according to a Times of India report. The injured are now out of danger.

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All four injured people were customers present in the hotel at the time of the roof collapse, according to Vikarabad Police.

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"This morning, around 11 am, the roof of a hotel collapsed and four people were trapped. We rescued them and shifted them to the hospital for further treatment. They sustained injuries but are out of danger. The building's roof suddenly collapsed. It is around 50 years old. The injured are all customers who had come to the hotel," a police officer told Times of India. Rescue operations are ongoing with the assistance of heavy machinery.