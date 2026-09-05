Uttar Pradesh: Child Helpline Resolves 18,123 Missing-Child Cases In 7 Months, Over 20,500 Cases Reported

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath | File Image

Lucknow, September 5, 2026: The impact of Yogi Government’s sensitivity towards the safety, protection and secure future of children is clearly reflected in the figures of the Child Helpline. In 7 months, around 20,500 cases related to missing children were reported on the Child Helpline (1098), of which 18,123 cases have been successfully resolved.

The state’s child protection mechanism is continuously working actively to trace missing children, ensure their safe recovery and reunite them with their families. To ensure timely assistance to children in distress and safely return them to their families, the government has developed a sensitive and accountable system.

According to Child Helpline data, a total of 58,293 cases related to children were received from January 1 to August 1, 2026, of which 50,589 cases have been resolved. Among these, cases related to missing children constituted the highest number.

Meanwhile, cases related to 9,146 children being found also reached the helpline, of which 8,419 cases were resolved. The safety of children and providing them with a secure environment are among the key priorities of the Yogi Government.

Cases Monitored For Timely Action

With this approach, information received through the helpline is being forwarded to the concerned level, while the progress of cases is also being monitored.

Focus On Safe Family Reunions

The resolution of a large number of missing child cases is a major relief for families whose children became separated from them for various reasons. The child protection mechanism is focusing not only on tracing children but also on ensuring their safety and providing necessary assistance.

After children are found, the process of safely returning them to their families and, wherever necessary, connecting them with counselling and rehabilitation services is also taken forward.

Helpline Supports Child Protection

Women Welfare Department Director C. Indumati stated that the state government is giving the highest priority to the safety and protection of children. Taking every piece of information related to missing children seriously, action is taken at the concerned level.

She said that along with tracing children, special attention is being given to their safe return, reunion with their families, and counselling and rehabilitation as per their needs. Cases related to not only missing children but also other problems are reported on the Child Helpline.

Action on these cases is also being taken in coordination with the concerned departments and institutions. In such a situation, the helpline is working as an important medium for listening to children’s problems and helping them reach a solution.