Uttar Pradesh: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Launches The Second Phase Of The State-Wide School Chalo Abhiyan From Saharanpur | X - myogiadityanath

Saharanpur, July 1: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday launched the second phase (July 1 to 15) of the state-wide School Chalo Abhiyan from Upper Primary School Ismailpur (Composite). The Chief Minister appealed to parents to ensure that their children attend school. He stated, "Education is the strong foundation of the individual, society and the nation. Good education alone creates civilized and cultured citizens and shows them the right path. Good education produces good social workers, teachers, principals, public representatives, officers, entrepreneurs, engineers, doctors, judicial officers and others. Whatever field the future generation, which will shape the nation's future, chooses to pursue, education will fill them with confidence and enable them to effectively discharge their role in building society and the nation."

He informed, "In 2017, under the guidance and inspiration of Prime Minister Modi ji, the state government launched the School Chalo Abhiyan. Since the government's intentions were clear, the results were also positive. The government's policy for improving education was equally clear. The government moved forward with the resolve to extend the benefits of its schemes to every child without discrimination."

He added by saying, in 2017, only 36 percent of the schools under the Basic Shiksha Parishad were considered fully saturated. At that time, adequate arrangements for toilets, drinking water, furniture, libraries, electricity and the Mid Day Meal were lacking. We then launched Operation Kayakalp and appealed to public representatives, entrepreneurs and officials to ensure the widespread availability of these facilities in Basic Shiksha Parishad schools, achieve saturation targets and establish clear parameters for the same.

The CM stated, "We decided that every school should have separate toilets for boys and girls, drinking water facilities, and a fixed daily menu under the Mid Day Meal. Smart classrooms, digital libraries, uniforms, bags, books and all other essential facilities should be provided to every child by the government. The student-teacher ratio also had to be corrected. A campaign was launched to achieve these objectives. As a result, the saturation level of Basic Shiksha Parishad schools increased from 36 percent to over 96 percent within the next 5 years."

He further added, every child started receiving bags, books, shoes, socks, sweaters and uniforms, leading to a rise in enrolment. Over the past 9 years, more than 60 lakh children have been added to the Basic Shiksha Parishad, while the dropout rate has declined from 19-20 percent to just 3-4 percent.

The Chief Minister said, "For a healthy society, it is essential that no child is deprived of going to school. If any child is deprived of education, it is not only a loss to that family but also a loss to society and the nation. These very children will provide leadership in different sectors of society in the future. The public representatives, officers and teachers present here were once students themselves. They reached their present positions because they received education. If a child remains uneducated, it will cause irreparable damage to society and the nation, and the child may go astray. We must build a generation capable of fulfilling its responsibilities as dutiful citizens of the nation."

The CM also appealed to aware citizens committed to realizing the vision of Viksit Bharat and building a prosperous society.

He stated, this responsibility does not rest only with families that have children. Politicians, Members of Parliament, MLAs, councillors, Block Pramukhs, Gram Pradhans, Zila Panchayat Chairpersons, officials, teachers, advocates, traders, doctors and every section of society should observe their surroundings and ensure that no child is deprived of going to school. Every child must reach school because this is both our social responsibility and our national duty. When a national duty is discharged collectively, the nation moves forward on the path of progress.

Describing the School Chalo Abhiyan as an excellent initiative, the CM appealed to every section of society to make it a people's movement and ensure that every child reaches school.

He said, "It is the responsibility of principals and teachers of the Basic Shiksha Parishad to ensure that children who have taken admission receive the money for uniforms on time, along with bags, books, shoes, socks and other necessary facilities, and that an excellent teaching-learning environment is maintained."

CM Yogi also referred to the special initiatives launched by the government for children. He informed, "The government is providing smart classrooms, digital libraries, tablets for teachers and several other facilities in every school. More than 1.5 lakh Divyang children under the Basic Shiksha Parishad have also been provided assistive devices. Last year, more than 13,000 children with severe and multiple disabilities were provided an annual escort allowance of ₹6,000, while more than 23,000 Divyang girl students received an annual stipend of ₹2,000."

The Chief Minister noted, Prime Minister Modi ji implemented the National Education Policy in 2020. India announced this policy after 26 years. Through the Learning by Doing programme, skill-based education has begun to be imparted to children from the primary level itself. The state government has increased the honorarium of Shiksha Mitra from ₹10,000 to ₹18,000 and that of instructors from ₹9,000 per month to ₹17,000. Every Shiksha Mitra, teacher, principal, cook and instructor has also been provided an annual cashless medical treatment facility of ₹5 lakh.

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The CM appealed to teachers, stating, "Work wholeheartedly over the next 15 days. Visit every family in every Gram Panchayat and ward. Foster healthy competition to see which school can bring in the highest number of children. Create an excellent environment in schools. You must develop new methods of teaching children through poems, songs, idioms and proverbs with affection. Such education will remain with children throughout their lives."

He further added, the second phase of the School Chalo Abhiyan is being launched on the sacred land of Maa Shakambhari. It is by divine grace that the area has been receiving abundant rainfall since late last night. Maa Shakambhari's special blessings are showering upon us to help farmers store food grains and provide relief from the intense heat.

On the occasion, Basic Education Minister Sandeep Singh, Minister of State Jaswant Singh Saini, Kunwar Brijesh Singh, MLAs Mukesh Chaudhary, Rajeev Gumbar and Devendra Kumar Nim, former MPs Raghav Lakhanpal and Pradeep Chaudhary, SIDCO Chairman Y.P. Singh, BJP District President Ajit Rana and others were present.