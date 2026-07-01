Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Felicitated The Headmasters Of Saharanpur's 5 Best-Performing Schools | X - @myogiadityanath

Saharanpur, July 1: Children were delighted after receiving books, notebooks, school bags, and stationery kits from the hands of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. The Chief Minister asked the children whether they would come to school, and all of them smiled and promised that they would. Earlier, he visited the exhibition and learned about the innovative projects presented by the children.

Addressing the gathering, CM Yogi also praised the confidence displayed by the participating students. Girl students from government council schools presented a Saraswati Vandana. The Chief Minister interacted with children both at the exhibition venue and on the stage, and also distributed chocolates to them.

Following the programme, the Chief Minister personally served meals to the children. Ministers of the Uttar Pradesh Government and other public representatives also joined CM Yogi in serving food. Before beginning their meal, the children recited the meal prayer. They were overjoyed to see the Chief Minister serving food to them.

After the programme, CM Yogi visited the classrooms, where he spoke to each child individually, asking their names and interacting with them. The children were equally delighted to have the Chief Minister among them and responded cheerfully to his questions with innocent, childlike answers, bringing smiles and laughter to everyone present.

The Chief Minister praised the children, encouraged them, and distributed chocolates.

The Chief Minister also performed the Annaprashan for toddlers who attended the programme. Owing to adverse weather conditions, the ceremony was held inside a classroom.

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CM Yogi applied sandalwood tilak on the children's foreheads, fed them kheer, and presented them with toys as gifts. Some of the toddlers who underwent the Annaprashan also spent time playing in the Chief Minister's lap.

Five children received books, notebooks, school bags, and stationery kits from the Chief Minister

Sakshi- Class 1, PM SHRI School, Budha Khera, Sarsawa Development Block

Aarav- Class 1, Mukhyamantri Abhyudaya School, Sadhauli Hariya, Rampur Maniharan Development Block

Lavyansh- Class 1, Upper Primary School, Ismailpur, Puwarka Development Block

Asmita- Class 1, Primary School, Pansar, Muzaffarabad Development Block

Ravindra- Class 4, PM SHRI School, Dalheri, Nanauta Development Block

CM Yogi also honoured the headmasters of Saharanpur's five best-performing schools

Indu Bais- In-charge Headmistress, Upper Primary School, Kutubpur Labdola, Nagal Development Block

Kuldeep Arora- Headmaster, Primary School, Sarsawa No. 1, Sarsawa Development Block

Ashwani Kumar Sharma- In-charge Headmaster, Primary School, Tabarrakpur, Gangoh Development Block

Raj Singh- In-charge Headmaster, Primary School, Ghana Khandi, Punwarka Development Block

Mohini Pal- In-charge Headmistress, Composite School, Khidka Junardar, Muzaffarabad Development Block