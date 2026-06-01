Meritorious Students Honoured With A Cheque Of ₹1 Lakh, Tablet, Medal And Certificate | X @myogiadityanath

Lucknow: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath honoured meritorious students, their parents and principals for their outstanding performance in the central and state board examinations conducted by the Secondary Education Department. The joy and confidence on the faces of the students were clearly visible after receiving recognition from the Chief Minister.

On this occasion, the students described the encouragement provided by the Yogi government as inspiring for their bright future. Principals and parents also appreciated the Chief Minister for ensuring cheating-free examinations. Parent Shriprakash Tiwari said that the effective curb on cheating is allowing genuine talent to emerge.

At the felicitation ceremony, meritorious students from different districts of the state were presented with cash awards, tablets, medals and certificates of appreciation. Tanu Jaiswal, a student from Raebareli district, said that she had secured 96.83% marks, for which she was honoured today. She was given a tablet, which made her very happy. For this, she wished to say “Thank You” to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

High school student Sarvesh Mishra secured 96.5% marks. He said that being honoured by the Chief Minister was a memorable moment for him. Sarvesh Mishra said, "The Yogi government is motivating meritorious students to move forward by encouraging them. This strengthens the spirit of competition among students and inspires them to achieve better results."

Similarly, Shraddha Pandey from Siddharthnagar secured 96.83% marks. She said that she felt extremely happy to be part of this programme. The honour bestowed by the Chief Minister would further boost her confidence and motivate her to perform even better in the future.

Neelansh Pratap Singh from Firozabad secured 98.8% marks. Neelansh Pratap said that under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, students are receiving recognition and encouragement. Thanking the government, he said that such felicitation ceremonies make students even more dedicated towards their goals.

Aditi Singh from Varanasi brought glory to the state by securing 99.4% marks in the Class 12 examination. She said that after receiving the honour, she felt more energetic and motivated. She added that such recognition from the government takes students’ confidence to new heights and inspires them to dream bigger.

Ram Tiwari from Varanasi secured 98.8% marks in the Intermediate examination. He was presented by the Chief Minister with a cheque of ₹1 lakh, a tablet, a medal and a certificate. Thanking the Chief Minister, Ram Tiwari said that his dream is to join the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), and this honour will motivate him to move closer to his goal. Ram Tiwari’s father, Shriprakash Tiwari, praised the Yogi government’s education policy and said that under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the UP Board examination system has undergone significant improvements.

Parent Shriprakash Tiwari said, "The effective action taken against cheating is bringing genuine talent to the forefront. Such felicitation ceremonies motivate students to perform even better and also boost the morale of parents."

In the same sequence, Vanita Mehrotra, Principal of Schilling House School in Kanpur Nagar, also appreciated the Chief Minister’s initiative. She said, "Several students from her school had secured places in the state’s Top 10 merit list. The recognition being given by the Yogi government to students and teachers has created a positive atmosphere in the education sector."

She said that examinations are now being conducted without cheating and students are achieving success through their own hard work. This has improved the quality of education and created new awareness in society about the importance of education.

Parent Avinder Singh said, his daughter’s achievement had given him the opportunity to visit Lok Bhavan. He said that this initiative of the Yogi government is commendable because it boosts the morale of children and motivates them to perform even better in the future.

He added that being honoured by the Chief Minister is a matter of pride for any student and their family. Principal Sumit Srivastava said that a student from his school, Suryadeep Prajapati, had created history by securing the sixth rank in the entire state in the High School examination.

He said that under the Yogi government, the condition and character of government schools are changing rapidly. With better resources and quality education, students of government schools are now securing places in the state merit list as well.