'To Move Ahead In Life, One Does Not Need Shortcuts But Honest Hard Work, Discipline And Continuous Efforts In The Right Direction': UP CM Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath | File Pic

Lucknow: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, while addressing the Meritorious Students Felicitation Ceremony held at Lok Bhavan Auditorium on Monday, said, "To move ahead in life, one does not need shortcuts but honest hard work, discipline and continuous efforts in the right direction. Success comes only to those who do not shy away from hard work and remain dedicated to their goals."

Congratulating the meritorious students who performed exceptionally well in various board examinations, as well as their parents and teachers, the Chief Minister said, "This honour is not merely the achievement of the students but also the result of the sacrifices made by parents, the guidance provided by teachers, and the cheating-free and transparent examination system."

Chief Minister stated, in this ceremony, 223 students who secured a place in the state's Top 10 merit list are being honoured. Along with them, 1459 students who secured a place in the Top 10 at the district level are being honoured through ceremonies being organised in all 75 districts. This is truly a major achievement for these students and an important milestone in their lives. This ceremony symbolizes the fact that hard work done in the right direction always bears fruit and leads to positive outcomes.

CM Yogi said, "Among the 223 students being honoured today, 85 are boys and 138 are girls. This means that girls have secured more positions in the merit list. This number clearly indicates that girls work harder and have the ability to score better marks. People used to think that girls helped their mothers with household chores, but now it seems that times have changed. Perhaps now boys are contributing more to household work such as sweeping, mopping, bringing vegetables and other domestic tasks. That is why boys have scored fewer marks while girls have moved ahead in the merit list. This should serve as motivation for boys, as girls are performing better even while managing household responsibilities. I believe that if a daughter studies, she will progress and take the nation and society forward as well."

He added by saying, if parents pay attention to their children at the right time and provide proper guidance, their future becomes bright. The efforts of parents, the guidance of teachers and the discipline maintained by principals all play a significant role. For any child, parents are the first teachers.

He said that what are we witnessing today? If a child is crying, parents immediately hand over a smartphone to keep them quiet. Even children aged two or three years are given smartphones and engaged in video games. Do not do this. Let them cry for a while. Connect them with creative activities that contribute to their holistic development. The harmful consequences of exposing two or three-year-old children to smartphones and gaming are clearly visible before all of us.

Chief Minister also added, "India has had a rich tradition of knowledge. We never restricted education merely to literacy. 'Sa Vidya Ya Vimuktaye' means that true knowledge is that which paves the way for liberation in every sphere of life, inspires individuals to face challenges and helps society and the nation move forward. Looking at ancient times, Shri Ram became Maryada Purushottam under the guidance of Guru Vashistha, Maharishi Vishwamitra and Maharishi Valmiki. India's unity from north to south became possible because of sages such as Maharishi Agastya. India was respected across the world because it possessed the greatest treasure of knowledge."

He informed, 9 years ago examinations were plagued by cheating and there was no credibility in the merit system. Even teacher recruitment was not conducted properly. Students also believed that hard work was unnecessary. Over the last 9 years, we have ensured cheating-free examinations in the state. Today, 56 lakh students appear for examinations conducted by the Board of Secondary Education on time, and results are declared within just 14-15 days.

The system of proxy teachers has been abolished. Several innovations have been introduced. Mark sheets are provided on time, enabling students to prepare for the next stage of their education. Under Project Alankar, more than ₹1500 crore has been spent on the renovation and upgradation of schools. With the support of CSR funds and public representatives, modern classrooms, toilets and drinking water facilities have been ensured. The Government of India has also launched initiatives such as Atal Tinkering Labs and Digital Libraries.

Addressing the students, the Chief Minister said, "The path to success emerges through hard work, not through shortcuts. A shortcut may help for a short distance, but to cover a long journey, one must eventually follow the right path of hard work. Do not place unnecessary pressure on your parents to buy smartphones. Use smartphones in the right direction. We have provided you with tablets. Connect yourself with digital libraries and your curriculum. Read newspapers regularly. Watch news on television and avoid other unnecessary programmes."

He added by saying, "Spend minimal time on social media, preferably not more than 10-15 minutes or half an hour. If you get trapped in it, your entire time will be wasted and the result will be zero. Most of the content is based on rumours and falsehoods. In any competition or interview, no one will ask you how many followers you have. Your knowledge, your presentation and your practical understanding will be the basis of your selection."

The Chief Minister said that self-confidence is important, but one should never fall into the illusion that 'I am right and everyone else is wrong'. When does a person fail? When they become overconfident and start ignoring small details. These small things later become major obstacles. Therefore, whether it is academics or life, pay attention to every small detail.

He added, this is the most suitable age to set goals for your life. Life is vast. It is not necessary that every individual must become an administrative officer, doctor or engineer. You can achieve success in social service, the armed forces, medicine, engineering or any other field. Whatever field you choose, study it in depth. Be prepared to acquire good knowledge from wherever it is available.

The Chief Minister said, "During the summer vacation, students should also devote time to their physical health. Good health is the foundation upon which dreams and goals are achieved. Going to bed and waking up on time, as well as maintaining a balanced diet, are extremely important."

He added, when the government supports you, it has only one expectation: that you will inspire other family members and fellow students to move forward in the fields of education, sports or arts. This will be a great service to the nation. Our success is not solely the result of our own hard work. It also includes the efforts of our parents, the guidance of our teachers and the contributions of society and the country. Therefore, one must always maintain a sense of gratitude towards all of them.

On this occasion, Secondary Education Minister Gulab Devi, Lucknow Mayor Sushma Kharkwal, Additional Chief Secretary, Basic and Secondary Education, Parth Sarathi Sen Sharma, along with officials of the Secondary Education Department, parents of the students being honoured, and principals were also present.