Rajasthan CM Bhajan Lal Sharma Dismisses 20 Officers, Suspends 332 In Largest Anti-Corruption Crackdown Yet

Rajasthan CM Bhajan Lal Sharma | File Pic

Jaipur: Under the most extensive administrative crackdown against corruption, professional negligence, and indiscipline, Rajasthan CM Bhajan Lal Sharma has dismissed 20 officers and employees—including one RAS (Rajasthan Administrative Service) officer—from service, while 332 officers and personnel have been suspended.

Furthermore, the lifetime pensions of 17 officers have been permanently revoked, and prosecution sanctions have been issued in 108 cases.

The action is being taken as a strong message against corruption and arbitrary conduct among the government machinery and officials who betray the public's trust.

The state government has stated that investigations are going on in 577 cases against government officials, while inquiries into 9 cases involving All India Services are also in progress.

Along with this, under the Prevention of Corruption Act, sanction for prosecution has been granted in 108 cases, and action has been initiated in 37 other matters pursuant to Section 17-A.

The Chief Minister asserted that subjecting the public to unnecessary bureaucratic run-arounds, deliberately stalling files, misusing public funds, and evading accountability will no longer be tolerated under any circumstances.