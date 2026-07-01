Uttar Pradesh Celebrates Praveshotsav In 1.32 Lakh Schools Under School Chalo Abhiyan 2.0 To Boost Enrollment | X - @myogiadityanath

Lucknow, July 1: With Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath launching the second phase of the School Chalo Abhiyan from Saharanpur on Wednesday, the new academic session commenced with great enthusiasm across nearly 132,000 government primary schools in Uttar Pradesh.

Young students were warmly welcomed with roli-chandan tilak, flower showers, welcome songs, and resounding applause. Through the grand celebrations, schools created a festive atmosphere for children and their parents, ensuring that the new academic session began with excitement and a sense of belonging.

The School Chalo Abhiyan, being implemented by the Yogi Government, aims to provide every child with quality education, a safe and motivating learning environment, and equal opportunities to learn.

During the second phase of the campaign, special emphasis will be placed on identifying out-of-school children, enrolling them, bringing dropout students back into the education system, and ensuring their regular attendance. The government's objective is to transform education into a people's movement through public participation and ensure that no child in the state is deprived of schooling or the Right to Education.

Launched alongside the new academic session, the campaign is being seen as a significant step towards translating this commitment into reality.

Following the Chief Minister's launch of the campaign, Praveshotsav were organized in government primary schools across all districts of the state. Teachers, public representatives, School Management Committees, parents, and members of the local community joined together to welcome the children.

Many schools also organized cultural programmes, motivational activities, plantation drives, book distribution, and orientation sessions to strengthen children's emotional connection with their schools.

During the second phase, special attention will be given to children who have not yet enrolled in school or have dropped out. Door-to-door outreach, interaction with parents, and active community participation will be undertaken to ensure that every eligible child is brought into the education system.

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Simultaneously, focused efforts will also be made to ensure regular attendance, quality teaching, and an improved learning environment.

During the first phase of the School Chalo Abhiyan, more than 2 million children were newly enrolled across the state. Under the campaign, children aged three years will be enrolled in Bal Vatika, while six-year-old children will be admitted to Class 1.

A special drive will also be conducted to identify children who have dropped out of school and reconnect them with mainstream education. Extensive public awareness activities will be organized to reach every eligible child.

The expansion of basic school infrastructure, timely distribution of free textbooks and learning materials, and initiatives such as the Rani Lakshmibai Self-Defence Training Campaign for girls are contributing to the holistic development of children.

The campaign aims to ensure that every child reaches school, gets the opportunity to learn and grow, and becomes an active participant in building Viksit Bharat.