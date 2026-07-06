Uttar Pradesh Cabinet Approves Renaming Jalalabad As Parshurampuri In Shahjahanpur | ANI

Lucknow, 06 July: In the Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the proposal to rename the town of Jalalabad, under the Jalalabad Municipal Council area in Shahjahanpur district, as 'Parshurampuri' was approved. With this decision, the state government has decided to rename the town in accordance with its historical and cultural identity.

VIDEO | Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Cabinet Minister Suresh Khanna said that today's Uttar Pradesh Cabinet meeting approved the proposal to rename Jalalabad as 'Parashurampuri'.



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/IfnhnrjQgr — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 6, 2026

Cabinet approves renaming proposal

Following the Cabinet's decision, the town of Jalalabad in Shahjahanpur district will receive the new official identity of 'Parshurampuri'. The decision will come into effect after the issuance of the notification.

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Finance Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna stated that the proposal placed before the Cabinet sought the renaming of the town of Jalalabad, situated under the Jalalabad Municipal Council area in Shahjahanpur district, as 'Parshurampuri'. After considering the proposal, the Council of Ministers approved it. Following this decision, the concerned department will complete the necessary administrative and legal formalities relating to the renaming. Thereafter, the name of the town will be changed in all government records, departmental documents and other official records in accordance with the prescribed procedure.

Read Also Uttar Pradesh Cabinet Approves Renaming Jalalabad As Parshurampuri

Historical and cultural significance

The town of Jalalabad, under the Jalalabad Municipal Council area in Shahjahanpur district, is renowned as the birthplace of Bhagwan Parshuram. This place also finds prominent mention in mythological accounts and various scriptures. In view of this historical and religious significance, public representatives and local residents had long been demanding that the town be renamed 'Parshurampuri' after Bhagwan Parshuram.

After the Government of India also conveyed its no objection to the proposal, the state government approved the proposal to rename the town of Jalalabad under the Jalalabad Municipal Council area as 'Parshurampuri'.