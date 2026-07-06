Uttar Pradesh Cabinet Approves Renaming Jalalabad As Parshurampuri | File/PTI

Lucknow: Jalalabad town in Shahjahanpur district of Uttar Pradesh will now be known by a new name ‘Parshurampuri’. A decision to this effect was taken at the cabinet meeting, chaired by UP CM Yogi Adityanath on Monday.

UP Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak speaking to newsmen confirmed the development, stating that the state cabinet approved the new name ‘Parshurampuri’ for Jalalabad town.

"For a long time, there had been a demand from the people to change the name of Jalalabad town in Shahjahanpur district. The people had demanded that since this is the birthplace of Lord Parshuram, its name should be Parshurampuri,” he opined.

UP cabinet Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna stated that Jalalabad, renamed as Parashurampuri, is widely recognized as the birthplace of Lord Parashuram and hence it’s 'right tribute' to his lineage and the residents of town.

Notably, the proposal was presented before the Union Cabinet last year and also got nod its nod for the same. Union Minister Jitin Prasad, who belongs to Shahjahanpur had lauded the decision, calling it a “moment of pride for the Sanatani community.”

Besides renaming Jalalabad town, Yogi cabinet also approved 28 significant proposals.

Suresh Kumar Khanna told newsmen that the state government approved Uttar Pradesh Startup Policy-2026 and the formation of Uttar Pradesh Startup Mission to foster innovation and entrepreneurship in the state.

The steering committee of this mission, which will be constituted under the Societies Registration Act, will be chaired by the Chief Secretary. To strengthen the startup ecosystem, the government has made provisions for a ₹1,000 crore startup fund, prototype and seed capital assistance, and annual grants for incubators.

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The cabinet also approved a proposal to provide cashless medical facilities of up to ₹5 lakh to approximately 1.60 lakh Home Guards in the state and their dependents.

Additionally, the state cabinet approved the establishment of the Maharishi Mahesh Yogi International Agricultural University in Bilhaur, Ajay Kumar Garg University in Ghaziabad, and Thakur Yugraj Singh University in Fatehpur.

Approvals were also granted for setting up a Horticulture College and Research Centre in Raebareli, amendments regarding the pensions of the Public Service Commission Chairman and members, the issuance of municipal bonds for the Gorakhpur and Moradabad municipal corporations.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)