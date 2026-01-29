Uttar Pradesh Cabinet Approves Modernisation Of Muzaffarnagar Sugar Mill

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath | ANI

Lucknow: The state government has taken a major decision to increase the crushing capacity of the Ganga Kisan Sahkari Chini Mill in Morna, Muzaffarnagar, and modernize the Mill with new technology.

The Cabinet has approved increasing the Mill's current capacity from 2,500 TCD to 3,500 TCD and later to 5,000 TCD.

Due to dilapidated plant and outdated technology, farmers were not reaping significant benefits. However, the Mill, equipped with new and modern machinery, will not only increase production but also improve operational efficiency.

The greatest benefit will accrue directly to sugarcane farmers. The increased crushing capacity due to new technology will help double sugarcane farmers' income and ensure the timely payment of sugarcane prices.

This initiative will increase farmers' income and strengthen their financial standing. This step is crucial to ensuring sugarcane farmers' rights and strengthening agriculture through the Sahkari Mill.

The establishment of a new Mill equipped with modern machinery will boost the confidence of the local farmers, increase production, and provide employment opportunities.