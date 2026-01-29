 Uttar Pradesh Cabinet Approves Modernisation Of Muzaffarnagar Sugar Mill
e-Paper Get App
HomeUttar-pradeshUttar Pradesh Cabinet Approves Modernisation Of Muzaffarnagar Sugar Mill

Uttar Pradesh Cabinet Approves Modernisation Of Muzaffarnagar Sugar Mill

The Uttar Pradesh Cabinet has approved modernizing the Ganga Kisan Sahkari Chini Mill in Morna, Muzaffarnagar, increasing its crushing capacity from 2,500 TCD to 5,000 TCD. The upgraded mill with modern machinery will boost sugarcane production, ensure timely payments, increase farmers’ income, and generate local employment opportunities.

Rahul MUpdated: Thursday, January 29, 2026, 07:54 PM IST
article-image
UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath | ANI

Lucknow: The state government has taken a major decision to increase the crushing capacity of the Ganga Kisan Sahkari Chini Mill in Morna, Muzaffarnagar, and modernize the Mill with new technology.

The Cabinet has approved increasing the Mill's current capacity from 2,500 TCD to 3,500 TCD and later to 5,000 TCD.

Due to dilapidated plant and outdated technology, farmers were not reaping significant benefits. However, the Mill, equipped with new and modern machinery, will not only increase production but also improve operational efficiency.

The greatest benefit will accrue directly to sugarcane farmers. The increased crushing capacity due to new technology will help double sugarcane farmers' income and ensure the timely payment of sugarcane prices.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai News: Borivali To Host Grand Jain Diksha Mahotsav From February 4–8
Mumbai News: Borivali To Host Grand Jain Diksha Mahotsav From February 4–8
Panvel Municipal Corporation Mayor, Deputy Mayor Elections Scheduled For February 10
Panvel Municipal Corporation Mayor, Deputy Mayor Elections Scheduled For February 10
‘Do Not Expect Justice In This Regime’: Shankaracharya Avimukteshwaranand Attacks UP Govt In Varanasi | VIDEO
‘Do Not Expect Justice In This Regime’: Shankaracharya Avimukteshwaranand Attacks UP Govt In Varanasi | VIDEO
Maharashtra’s No 1 Vaishnavi Adkar Eyes Strong Home Run At 2026 L&T Mumbai Open WTA 125K Series
Maharashtra’s No 1 Vaishnavi Adkar Eyes Strong Home Run At 2026 L&T Mumbai Open WTA 125K Series
Read Also
UP CM Yogi Adityanath Inaugurates Siddharthnagar Mahotsav, Launches 229 Projects Worth ₹1,052...
article-image

This initiative will increase farmers' income and strengthen their financial standing. This step is crucial to ensuring sugarcane farmers' rights and strengthening agriculture through the Sahkari Mill.

The establishment of a new Mill equipped with modern machinery will boost the confidence of the local farmers, increase production, and provide employment opportunities.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

‘Do Not Expect Justice In This Regime’: Shankaracharya Avimukteshwaranand Attacks UP Govt In...
‘Do Not Expect Justice In This Regime’: Shankaracharya Avimukteshwaranand Attacks UP Govt In...
Uttar Pradesh Cabinet Approves Modernisation Of Muzaffarnagar Sugar Mill
Uttar Pradesh Cabinet Approves Modernisation Of Muzaffarnagar Sugar Mill
UP Budget 2026–27 To Be Presented On February 11
UP Budget 2026–27 To Be Presented On February 11
Yogi Govt To Relocate 136 Disaster-Affected Bharthapur Families
Yogi Govt To Relocate 136 Disaster-Affected Bharthapur Families
UP To Permanently Rehabilitate 99 Displaced Hindu Bengali Families
UP To Permanently Rehabilitate 99 Displaced Hindu Bengali Families