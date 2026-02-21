Uttar Pradesh Budget 2026-27: ‘State Presents Its First-Ever Economic Survey And Emerges As Stable Investment Destination,’ Says CM Yogi Adityanath | VIDEO

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath addresses the Assembly during the Budget 2026-27 debate highlighting economic reforms and governance transformation | X - @myogiadityanath

Lucknow, February 20: While participating in the discussion on the Budget 2026-27, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said, “For the first time, Uttar Pradesh has also presented its Economic Survey Report inside the Assembly.”

He said that work on this had been going on for a long time and that he had told the Finance Minister that if work had been done, the data should be placed before everyone. He further added, “Uttar Pradesh is the first state to present an Economic Survey.”

Law and Order, Investment and ‘Triple T’

The CM stated, “As a result of the government’s continuous efforts, Uttar Pradesh has successfully established itself as a state with strong law and order, moving from risk-prone to stable and emerging as a dream destination for investment.” This, he said, has become the new identity of Uttar Pradesh. Today, at every level, the state is witnessing the impact of the ‘Triple T’ — Technology, Trust and Transformation.

Industry 4.0, AI and India’s Global Role

CM Yogi said, “Industry 4.0 has strengthened India’s progress through automation, the Internet of Things, big data and artificial intelligence. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India is hosting an AI Impact Summit in Delhi for the first time. Heads of state from more than 20 countries and representatives from over 100 countries are participating in it, reflecting India’s emergence as a new leader in this field.”

Drawing the attention of the House, the Chief Minister also spoke about Industry 5.0, stating that it represents a new technology-driven model that is human-centric and based on values, and he elaborated on the evolving role of artificial intelligence.

Remarks on Bharat Mandapam Incident

The CM further said that the entire country and the world are looking towards India. On one hand, under Prime Minister Modi’s leadership, India has established itself as a major global power; on the other hand, the youth organization of the Indian National Congress allegedly attempted to carry out a shameful act at Bharat Mandapam. He said there was an attempt to tarnish India’s image before the world, which deserves strong condemnation.

CM Yogi added, “While allegations and counter-allegations are part of politics, creating chaos and indulging in unruly behavior at an event where participants from more than 100 countries are present amounts to playing with the nation’s image.” Every Indian, he said, should condemn such actions. He asserted that the strictest possible action must be taken against those who seek to damage India’s global reputation.