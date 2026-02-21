Uttar Pradesh Budget 2026-27: ‘Data Is New Economy’s Foundation And AI Will Become New Oil,’ Says CM Yogi Adityanath | VIDEO

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath highlights data-driven governance and AI-led development while addressing the Assembly during the Budget 2026–27 debate | X - @myogiadityanath

Lucknow, February 20: Participating in the discussion on Budget 2026–27, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath stated that the budget includes significant announcements regarding the establishment of Data Centers and the formation of a State Data Center Authority. In the current global scenario, data has become the foundation of the new economy, and Artificial Intelligence is set to play the role of the ‘New Oil’ in the future. In this context, understanding the utility of data and its scientific management has become extremely important.

From Oil Economy to AI Economy

The Chief Minister said, “There was a time when the concept of an ‘Oil Economy’ dominated the world, meaning that countries with oil resources wielded influence over the global economy. Later, emerging technologies gained importance, and nations that established dominance in these technologies strengthened their global standing. Today, the world acknowledges that AI is poised to become the most powerful force of the future, and its foremost requirement is robust data infrastructure.”

He added, “With this vision, the state government has advanced its program to establish Data Centers and develop Data Center clusters. Before 2017, there were no Data Centers in Uttar Pradesh. However, since then, the government has taken concrete steps in this direction. Several Data Centers have already been established in the state, and many more are proposed. The government aims to develop these Data Centers in cluster form to make them more effective and efficient.”

The primary function of a Data Center is to securely store digital data, process it and ensure its systematic management. These three processes play a crucial role in enhancing governance efficiency. With this objective, the process of forming the State Data Center Authority is being taken forward.

Integrated Data for Better Policymaking

The Chief Minister stated that until now, it was often observed that different departments presented varying data on the same subject at different times. This created difficulties in policymaking and strategy formulation. In the absence of an integrated and authenticated data system at the departmental level, confusion frequently arose. Without accurate and verified data, action plans could not be prepared effectively.

Until now, governance largely followed a “problem-to-solution” approach. This limited the ability to build long-term and comprehensive strategies based on data-driven forecasting. Instead of an individual approach, there is now a need to adopt a universal approach so that policies are implemented uniformly and serve the broader public interest. Data will play a significant role in realising the spirit of “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas.”

The government intends to move beyond a reactive model toward a predictive and proactive model. Instead of finding solutions after problems arise, strategies will now be prepared in advance by assessing potential challenges through data analysis.

The Chief Minister said, “The State Data Center Authority will be developed as the supreme regulator and architect for the state. The Authority will collect data from various departments, integrate it, analyse it and ensure its effective use in policymaking.”

He emphasised that “critical thinking” in linking and meaningfully utilising data will be the true game changer. Data-driven administration will strengthen transparency, efficiency and future-oriented policymaking. The formation of Data Center clusters and the State Data Center Authority will elevate Uttar Pradesh to new heights in digital governance and an AI-driven economy.

Data-Driven Approach to Encephalitis Eradication

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said, “Before 2017, children affected by encephalitis in eastern Uttar Pradesh often did not receive proper treatment, and no concrete efforts were made toward its eradication. When the government assumed office in 2017, Prime Minister Narendra Modi directed that all necessary resources be provided for treatment and that hospitals be strengthened, along with taking effective steps toward the eradication of the disease.”

He added, “Earlier, the focus was only on treating patients after they fell ill. No effort was made to reach the root cause of the disease. After 2017, the government initiated a large-scale data collection process. By bringing together various departments, organisations and expert teams, a detailed analysis was conducted to identify the regions from which the highest number of patients were coming and to understand the underlying causes.”

The CM added, “Uttar Pradesh has nine climatic zones, and different types of diseases emerge at different times depending on the climate of each zone. Diseases such as dengue, malaria, kala-azar, chikungunya or cancer do not occur uniformly across the state, nor was encephalitis evenly spread throughout the region. The nature of diseases varies according to the bio-ecology and climatic conditions of a particular area. Based on this understanding, the government adopted a scientific approach and conducted in-depth studies.”

The Chief Minister said that after data analysis, the government concluded that most deaths due to encephalitis were occurring in areas where there was a lack of clean drinking water and where people were compelled to defecate in the open. Following this, while strengthening treatment facilities, work was carried out on two major fronts: the supply of clean drinking water and the construction of toilets in every household. This was the government’s proactive and universal approach.

He added, “Earlier, every year 1,200 to 1,500 children used to die due to encephalitis alone. A large number of these children belonged to the Scheduled Castes, Extremely Backward Classes, minority communities and poor families. The Samajwadi Party formed the government in the state four times, yet during those years, such a large number of children continued to lose their lives annually. Until 2017, the disease remained a serious challenge.”

After coming to power, the government consolidated all available data, coordinated various departments and initiated focused action. As a result, after 2019, conditions were created for the eradication of encephalitis, and today the disease has been effectively eliminated. Now, in eastern Uttar Pradesh, children no longer die due to encephalitis.

The government did not view this campaign through the lens of caste or class. Government facilities are the right of every citizen and must reach each individual equally. The government’s policies are not caste-based but are founded on an inclusive approach.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said, “Governance should not practice any form of discrimination, and under the law, the benefits of government schemes must reach everyone equally. It is the government’s responsibility to ensure that welfare schemes reach the person standing at the last rung of society, without discrimination based on caste, class or any other factor.”

Remarks on Caste Politics and Governance

During his address, the Chief Minister quoted lines of national poet Ramdhari Singh Dinkar:

“Mool janna bada kathin hai nadiyo ka veero ka.

Dhanush chorkar aur gotra kya hota hai randheero ka.

Paate hain samman tapobal se bhutal par shoor aur jatiya,

Jatiya ka shor machate keval kayar kroor.”

He said, “Politics based on caste divisions caused long-term damage to the state. Previous governments engaged only in caste-based political calculations but did not think about the Dalit or Extremely Backward Class child who succumbed to a disease like encephalitis.”

He added that when the son of a poor family rises to become a minister, some people object, because they prefer him to remain merely a supporter rather than emerge as a leader.

The Chief Minister said, “Siddharthnagar was once considered the epicentre of encephalitis. The highest number of patients came from Siddharthnagar and were treated at BRD Medical College in Gorakhpur. Many children lost their lives. In areas under the Devipatan division, the disease was often presented as an ‘unknown illness.’”

Referring to an incident from 2007, he said that when he was a Member of Parliament, he read a news report about the death of 10 children due to an “unknown illness” at the district hospital in Balrampur. He personally visited the hospital and observed clear symptoms of encephalitis among the children. When he questioned the Chief Medical Officer, he was told that due to inadequate treatment facilities, the disease had to be described as unknown. The government at that time did not show the will to resolve this serious issue.

He said, “After 2017, the government took concrete steps in this direction. Hospital infrastructure was strengthened, treatment facilities were expanded, and a comprehensive campaign was launched for the eradication of encephalitis. As a result, today the number of deaths due to encephalitis has come down to zero.”

Also Watch:

The Chief Minister said, “Making grand announcements does not produce results. Real evaluation should be based on the changes visible on the ground.” He added that his government has prioritised result-oriented politics. Ensuring that the benefits of governance schemes reach everyone without discrimination remains the government’s firm commitment.