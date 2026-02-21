Uttar Pradesh Budget 2026-27: ‘100 New Townships In 5 Years, Expressway Clusters And ₹50 Lakh Crore Investments Will Power New UP,’ Says CM Yogi Adityanath | VIDEO

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath outlines ambitious township development, infrastructure expansion and youth empowerment plans during the Budget 2026-27 discussion in the Assembly | X - @myogiadityanath

Lucknow, February 20: During the Budget discussion in the Legislative Assembly, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath presented the government’s comprehensive action plan for urbanisation, industrial development, infrastructure expansion and youth empowerment in Uttar Pradesh.

He said, “With a population of 25 crore, the state has set a target to develop 100 new townships over the next five years to move toward planned urban growth.” He added that 114 township proposals are currently being approved, which will expand modern and well-organised urban infrastructure across the state.

Housing, Land Banks and Compliance Reforms

The Chief Minister stated that housing construction for all sections of society, including the poor, has been accelerated along with the creation of land banks.

To ensure transparency and ease in urban development, a compliance reduction and deregulation policy has been implemented. Under this policy:

. Only registration will be required for residential plots up to 100 square metres and commercial plots up to 30 square metres, eliminating the mandatory requirement for map approvals.

. For residential plots up to 500 square metres and commercial plots up to 200 square metres, an online system of automatic map approval has been introduced.

He said this will provide major relief to common citizens and small traders.

Metro and Rapid Rail Expansion

Emphasising transport infrastructure expansion, the CM announced a provision of ₹1,268 crore for the Charbagh–Basant Kunj phase of the Lucknow Metro.

He also announced the inauguration of the ‘Namo Bharat Train’ (Rapid Rail) between Meerut and Delhi, which will reduce travel time between the two cities to 40–45 minutes.

Two corridors are being developed in Meerut — one for Namo Bharat Train services and another for metro operations — providing a new dimension to regional connectivity.

Industrial Clusters and Investment Push

To accelerate industrial development, integrated clusters are being developed along 27 expressways across the state. For these clusters, a land bank of 12,500 acres is being prepared. Currently, Uttar Pradesh has a total land bank of 75,000 acres, which will play a crucial role in attracting investors.

He further informed that through the ‘Nivesh Mitra’ portal and single-window system, 4,675 compliances across 65 departments have been simplified, making the process of setting up industries faster and more transparent.

So far, the state has received investment proposals worth more than ₹50 lakh crore. Through ground-breaking ceremonies, proposals worth ₹7 lakh crore are being brought to the implementation stage.

Employment and Economic Indicators

Referring to the 40 lakh workers who returned from other states during the COVID-19 period, the Chief Minister said, “Ninety per cent of them are now employed within Uttar Pradesh itself. This is evidence of the success of employment generation and industrial expansion in the state.”

He added that Uttar Pradesh holds a leading position in Ease of Doing Business rankings, logistics performance, the Good Governance Index and deregulation.

Youth Empowerment and Digital Push

Prioritising youth empowerment, the Chief Minister announced that under the Swami Vivekananda Youth Empowerment Scheme, ₹2,375 crore has been allocated for distributing tablets to final-year undergraduate and postgraduate students.

He said this initiative will promote digital education and technical skills and prepare youth for employment-oriented opportunities.