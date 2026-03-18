Uttar Pradesh Boosts Women Empowerment, Employment And Welfare Schemes Under Yogi Adityanath Leadership

UP CM Yogi Adityanath |

Lucknow: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also highlighted the works related to women welfare undertaken by his government. He stated that more than 9 lakh government recruitments have taken place in the state, out of which more than 1.75 lakh daughters have been recruited. More than 1.10 crore women associated with self help groups are working as entrepreneurs in the state as Aajeevika Didi.

In this year’s budget, separate financial provisions have been made under the Mahila Udyami Scheme. Under the Prime Minister’s Beti Bachao Beti Padhao campaign, Mukhyamantri Kanya Sumangala Yojana provides a package of 25 thousand from birth to graduation, and financial assistance of 1 lakh rupees is being given for the marriage of daughters under the Samuhik Vivah Yojana. Under the Mukhyamantri Samuhik Vivah Yojana, marriages of 5 lakh daughters have been completed so far.

Chief Minister also mentioned pensions for destitute women, the elderly and persons with disabilities, stating that more than 1.06 crore families in the state are being provided an annual pension of 12 thousand rupees by the state government. The cabinet will soon take a decision to increase this amount for their welfare.

The government will also provide scooters to meritorious daughters pursuing graduation and post graduation. The Mission Shakti programme is also being run to ensure the safety, dignity and self reliance of daughters. Employment, jobs and self employment opportunities are also being provided to talented youth of Uttar Pradesh.

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More than 3 crore employment opportunities have been created in MSME, and more than 65 lakh jobs have been generated through large investments. Under the CM Yuva Udyami Vikas Abhiyan, more than 1.30 lakh new entrepreneurs have been created in Uttar Pradesh so far.

The government will provide tablets to more than 2 crore youth, out of which 50 lakh youth have already received tablets, and the remaining will also be provided soon.