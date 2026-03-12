Uttar Pradesh Boosts Eco-tourism With New Facilities At Firozabad, Ghazipur Forest Parks

UP CM Yogi Adityanath | ANI

Lucknow: In line with the vision of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the UP Eco-Tourism Development Board is making several notable efforts to transform Uttar Pradesh into an eco-tourism hub. In this direction, the Board is also developing modern tourism facilities at lesser-known eco-tourism destinations. This will not only boost eco-tourism activities in these regions but also create additional employment and income opportunities for local residents.

As part of this initiative, tourism facilities are being developed at Rapdi Eco-Tourism Centre in Firozabad and Kamakhya Van Park in Ghazipur, which will offer nature-loving tourists a unique experience.

The UP Eco-Tourism Development Board is carrying out Phase-2 development works at Rapdi Eco Park in Firozabad at a cost of ₹5 crore.

Under the project, an entrance gate, interpretation centre, and ticket counter are being developed in the park. To provide visitors with an exciting and memorable experience, facilities such as wall climbing, a wooden deck, and selfie points are being created.

A nature trail will also be developed so that tourists can enjoy exploring the natural surroundings. In addition, essential amenities including parking, drinking water, toilet blocks, and signage are being installed. For tourists’ stay and relaxation, facilities such as gazebos or round huts and Swiss tents will also be provided.

Various development works worth ₹1 crore are being undertaken at Kamakhya Van Park in Ghazipur to enhance eco-tourism facilities.

As part of this, a special butterfly garden is being developed to attract nature lovers, where visitors will have the opportunity to see different species of butterflies.

In addition, a landscape park, water fountain, gazebos or round huts, and a children’s park will also be constructed. An attractive entrance plaza and interpretation centre will also be built at Kamakhya Van Park, which will not only attract tourists but also help them learn about the unique features of the forest park.

For visitors’ convenience, facilities such as drinking water, pole lights, benches, and dustbins will also be installed. With the development of these projects, the forest parks of Firozabad and Ghazipur will gain a new identity, while also adding a new chapter to the growth of eco-tourism in the state.