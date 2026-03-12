UP CM Yogi Adityanath Reviews Ayodhya Preparations Ahead Of President Droupadi Murmu Visit

ANI

Ayodhya: CM Yogi Adityanath on Thursday reviewed the preparations for proposed visit of President Droupadi Murmu to Ayodhya and upcoming Ram Navami celebrations. CM inspected arrangements at the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple. Later, he held a meeting at PFC auditorium with officials of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, public representatives and police and administrative officers and issued necessary directions. CM Yogi instructed that all preparations for the President’s visit be completed within stipulated time.

During the review meeting, officials briefed CM about preparations for the President’s visit, including arrangements for reception at the airport, cultural programs along the travel route and facilities for guests. CM directed that proper arrangements for security, cleanliness and visitor facilities be ensured. He also instructed officials to make appropriate arrangements for revered saints and other distinguished guests.

CM directed the administration and officials of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust to ensure all preparations are completed within the prescribed timeline through close coordination. He instructed police authorities to maintain strict surveillance at all public places and ensure strong security arrangements. Intelligence systems and anti-drone control rooms should remain on high alert.

CM Yogi also reviewed arrangements for the convenience of devotees expected to visit Ayodhya during Ram Navami. He directed officials to ensure all necessary facilities for pilgrims and keep footpaths clear so that devotees do not face any difficulty in movement. He also instructed authorities to implement effective crowd management measures and to broadcast 'Darshan and Pooja' programs on screens to manage large gatherings.

He emphasized that Ram Navami is a major festival during which a large number of devotees visit Ayodhya, and their convenience must remain the top priority. Security agencies were also directed to keep strict vigil on suspicious and anti-national elements. Chief Minister instructed that no one should be allowed entry into the temple premises without proper checking.

During the review meeting, CM directed that golf cart services be operated from Lata Mangeshkar Chowk to Hanumangarhi Temple on the occasion of Ram Navami to help devotees avoid long walks. He also emphasized minimizing VIP movement so that common devotees do not face inconvenience.

CM further directed officials to ensure proper parking arrangements in advance, prevent parking along the roadside and arrange adequate drinking water facilities at various locations through voluntary service.

Read Also Yogi Cabinet Approves ₹753 Crore Ganga Bridge Connecting Kanpur Trans Ganga City

During the meeting, CM also reviewed the progress of Parikrama Marg and Temple Museum construction. Public representatives and Trust officials also presented their suggestions during the meeting. Among those present in the meeting were Agriculture Minister and district in-charge minister Surya Pratap Shahi, District Panchayat Chairperson Roli Singh, Mayor Mahant Girishpati Tripathi, MLAs Ved Prakash Gupta, Ramchandra Yadav, Dr. Amit Singh Chauhan, Abhay Singh and Chandrabhanu Paswan, Trust General Secretary Champat Rai, trustee Anil Mishra, ADG Lucknow Zone Praveen Kumar, Divisional Commissioner Rajesh Kumar, DIG Somen Verma, District Magistrate Nikhil T. Funde, and Senior Superintendent of Police Dr. Gaurav Grover, among other