Azam Khan | X @VoxShadabKhan

Prayagraj, November 17, 2026: Senior Samajwadi Party leader and former Uttar Pradesh minister Azam Khan has received major relief from the Allahabad High Court, which granted him interim bail in a ₹426-crore money laundering case linked to Mohammad Ali Jauhar University in Rampur.

A division bench comprising Justice Rajiv Gupta and Justice Devendra Singh-I passed the order on Tuesday while hearing Khan's petition challenging his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

The relief will remain effective until the next hearing, scheduled for December 10. The court directed Khan's release on furnishing a personal bond and two sureties of an equivalent amount.

High Court Questions ED's Arrest Procedure

The High Court raised serious questions about the procedure followed by the ED during Khan's arrest. It observed that, prima facie, the mandatory safeguards under Article 22(1) of the Constitution and Section 19 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) had not been strictly followed.

The court particularly noted that the documents containing the grounds of arrest did not mention the place, date and time of their preparation. It also observed that these documents were not attached to the WhatsApp message sent to Khan's sister after his arrest.

Furthermore, the ED failed to produce video footage or photographs showing officials attempting to hand over the arrest documents to Khan and his alleged refusal to accept them.

ED Investigation Linked To University Properties

Khan was arrested by the ED on October 31, shortly after being released from Rampur district jail in a separate PAN card-related case. The money laundering investigation concerns alleged financial irregularities, land acquisition and the use of government resources in the development of Mohammad Ali Jauhar University.

The ED has provisionally attached university properties worth approximately ₹426.46 crore, claiming they represent proceeds of crime.

During the hearing, Khan's counsel challenged the legality of the arrest, while the ED maintained that all mandatory procedures had been followed.

Next Hearing Scheduled For December 10

The High Court has granted the ED one week to file a detailed counter-affidavit, while Khan has been given ten days to submit his response. The matter will now be heard on December 10.

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