Uttar Pradesh: Ayodhya Sawan Jhula Mela Begins August 15 With 6 Zones, 29 Sectors And Extensive Security Plan | X

Ayodhya, August 14: The Sawan Jhula Mela, considered one of the grandest congregations of devotees in Ramnagari, will begin on Saturday and continue till August 28. The festival will commence with celebrations at Maniparvat, where Bhagwan Ram and Sita will participate in Jhula Vihar. 11 tableaux from various temples of Ayodhyadham will also proceed to Maniparvat. On the instructions of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the administration and police have completed all preparations for the fair.

The Maniparvat Mela has been divided into one zone and 5 sectors, while the entire fair area has been classified into six zones and 29 sectors. Police personnel will be deployed in two shifts, and a Mela Duty Office has been established at the Irrigation Dak Bungalow in Nayaghat.

SP City Ayodhya Chakrapani Tripathi said, adequate deployment has been ensured, ranging from Additional Superintendents of Police to constables, including women personnel. PAC, RAF, ATS commandos and SDRF teams will also remain on standby, while surveillance will be carried out through drone cameras with special focus on Maniparvat.

Acharya Indradev Mishra, Ritual In-charge of the Ram Temple and Manager of the festival, said that due to security considerations, Bhagwan Jhula Bihari will be taken to Kuber Navratna Tila instead of Maniparvat for Jhulan Vihar for the first time. A swing has been installed on a tree branch there, and devotees will also be able to swing the Lord. The Sawan Jhula Mela begins from Sawan Shukla Tritiya, when processions of deities from representative temples culminate in a cultural celebration at Maniparvat. Lakhs of devotees receive the darshan of Yugal Bihari Sarkar during the festival.

Although Ayodhya is home to more than 5,000 small and large temples, the festival’s grandeur will be especially visible at major religious centres, including Shri Ram Janmabhoomi, Kanak Bhawan, Raja Dashrath Ji Ka Mahal, Asharfi Bhawan, Ram Vallabha Kunj, Divya Kala Kunj, Viahuti Bhawan, Rang Mahal, Janaki Mahal, Raj Sadan, Roop Kala Kunj and Maniram Das Ji Ki Chhawani.

The tradition of celebrating the Sawan Jhula Mela is considered centuries old. According to belief, when Ramlalla Sarkar was four months old and the month of Sawan arrived, Mother Kaushalya and the other queens swung all four brothers on a swing while singing Kajri songs. It is believed that the tradition has continued ever since and is observed every year in maths and temples across Ayodhya, including the Ram Janmabhoomi.

The administration has made elaborate arrangements for traffic management, crowd control and emergency services during the fair.

Adequate police deployment has been ensured across Ayodhya to facilitate smooth movement of devotees, while traffic diversions will also be implemented on major festival days. Officials said all district-level preparations have been completed and Ayodhya is ready to welcome devotees during the sacred Shravan period.

Seven Additional Superintendents of Police, 30 Deputy Superintendents of Police, 60 Inspectors, 275 Sub-Inspectors, 150 Head Constables, 800 Constables, 30 Women Sub-Inspectors, 25 Women Head Constables, 80 Women Constables, 10 companies of PAC, two companies of RAF, one ATS Commando Team, two SDRF Teams, 30 Light Vehicle Drivers, 30 Dragon Lights and two Drone Camera Logistics Units have been deployed.

SSP Dr. Gaurav Grover said, “The Shravan Jhula Mela is a symbol of devotees’ faith. Comprehensive security arrangements have been put in place after dividing the fair area, including Maniparvat, into zones and sectors. Surveillance will be maintained through CCTV cameras and drone systems. Ensuring both the convenience and security of devotees remains our top priority, and all officers have been directed to remain alert throughout the event.”