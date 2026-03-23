Uttar Pradesh Approves Private Business Park Scheme To Boost Investment, Jobs, Infrastructure

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath | X @cmgmediagroups

Lucknow: In the cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the 'Uttar Pradesh Private Business Park Development Scheme-2025' has been approved. Under this scheme, world-class plug-and-play business parks will be developed in the state to accelerate global investment, job creation and industrial development.

Under the scheme, such business parks will be developed where offices of global corporations, Research and Development (R&D) centres, Global Capability Centres (GCCs) and operational centres can be established. Ready-to-operate and plug-and-play facilities will be provided in these parks, which will enable rapid expansion in the service and technology sectors.

Additional Chief Secretary of Infrastructure and Industrial Development Department, Alok Kumar, stated that currently, due to lack of ready infrastructure, projects face delays and cost escalation. This scheme will address this issue by providing modern and ready-to-use infrastructure, which will complement the state’s industrial investment policies.

Establishment of world-class business parks will accelerate industrial setup, attract large-scale investments, create thousands of employment opportunities, increase state revenue, support Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) and start-ups, and promote industrial clustering. It will also encourage a shared risk model.

The scheme will be implemented under the Design, Build, Finance, Operate and Transfer (DBFOT) model. This will promote private sector participation and efficiency, ensuring timely and quality execution of projects. Each business park will be developed for a concession period of 45 years, which can be extended for another 45 years.

After this, the developed assets will be transferred to the state government. A minimum land requirement of 10 acres has been prescribed for each business park. However, flexibility has been kept based on location-specific availability and suitability. The financial structure of the scheme will include upfront land premium and revenue sharing.

The selected developer will bear full responsibility under the DBFOT model. During the concession period, the developer will manage all aspects of the project. After the scheme is implemented, the concerned industrial development authority or government land-owning agencies will conduct the application and bidding process.

This will include invitation of proposals, preliminary scrutiny and technical evaluation. A screening committee will be constituted to evaluate proposals, which will recommend shortlisted applicants to the allotment committee. The final decision on land allotment will be taken by the concerned authority.

The developer will be required to submit progress and financial reports on a half-yearly basis, including details of physical progress, expenditure and adherence to timelines. These reports will be submitted to the designated authority. Under this scheme, all tenders will be issued in accordance with the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) guidelines notified by the state government.

For each tender, it will be mandatory for the concerned authority to obtain approval from its administrative department. The scheme will come into effect from the date of notification after cabinet approval. Thereafter, various land-owning agencies in the state will adopt this policy for business park development.

Approval granted for Integrated Manufacturing and Logistics Cluster in Sambhal

In the cabinet meeting, approval has been granted for infrastructure development works for the establishment of an Integrated Manufacturing and Logistics Cluster (IMLC) near the Ganga Expressway in Sambhal district under the Atal Industrial Infrastructure Mission.

This cluster will be developed under the Industrial Corridor Project proposed at 29 locations within the expressway network developed by the Uttar Pradesh Expressway Industrial Development Authority. The project will include development of modern infrastructure such as roads, RCC drains, culverts, fire station, underground reservoirs, water supply lines, fencing and electricity.

The project will be constructed under the EPC model and against the proposed cost of ₹293.59 crore, the cabinet has given final approval to the amount of ₹245.42 crore approved by the Finance Committee.

This project will boost industrial investment in the Sambhal region, strengthen logistics facilities and create large-scale employment opportunities, thereby giving new momentum to the local economy.